The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones aren't even available yet, and Samsung is already pushing its first update for the trio. Spotted by XDA-Developers, the new update includes various improvements as well as the January security patch. The Galaxy Buds Pro are also getting their first post-launch update that includes a number of improvements as well.

As for the Galaxy S21 update, it's not unheard of for companies, particularly Samsung, to issue a Day One quality update to make sure everything is up to snuff with its newest smartphone as it reaches consumers' hands. Along with the January security patch, the update comes with the following enhancements:

The Performance of the camera has been improved.

Wi-Fi connectivity and stability have been improved.

The performance of Fingerprint recognition has been improved.

Overall stability of functions has improved.

Any improvements to the fingerprint sensor are welcome, as in-display fingerprint sensors are often finicky. It's also good to see Samsung continuously tweaking the performance of its cameras and likely wants to ensure there are no hiccups when the devices finally arrive in customers' hands next week. The update build numbers are G998BXXU1AUA4, G99BOXM1AUA4, and G998BXXU1AUA4, and comes in at roughly 1GB. Our units have yet to receive the update, so it's likely still rolling out, but should be available by January 29th when the phones go on sale.

In addition, the Galaxy Buds Pro, which are already available for purchase, are also receiving their first update, as noted by Samsung Care Ambassador @SamsungRydah:

Right out the gate, the @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyBudsPro have an update to add an option of enhancing sound for left/right boosting, improvements to Bixby wake-up and overall system improvements. 😀 pic.twitter.com/D0slHyA3tM — Rydah | Samsung Daddy (@SamsungRydah) January 17, 2021

As mentioned in the tweet, the 2.20MB update brings hearing enhancements, improved response for Bixby voice wake-up, improved stability and reliability, as well as an audio balance adjustment feature which was apparently missing. The buds have already been given a near-perfect score in Daniel Bader's Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, so there's not much else Samsung can do to make the best wireless earbuds, but surely no one's complaining about any incoming improvements.