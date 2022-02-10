The Samsung Galaxy S22 arrived with fanfare — and while its four main colors might not be brave and bold, its cases certainly are. Samsung is emphasizing personalization and customization with this generation's cases, with straps, backplates, and strips being swappable on many of its cases to bring extra pizzazz to the ensemble. The company also took a big step forward with its chargers, with the first 15W wireless chargers we've seen since the standard was introduced in 2019.

Get personal with your Galaxy S22 case

While older classics like the S-View and the Leather Cover have their uses, if you're going to go first-party for your case, you should choose one of the customizable cases. The Silicone Cover with Strap and the Protective Standing Cover, in particular, look like they'll have the most opportunity for lively, licensed designs — there were designs from Disney, professional sports teams, and custom artists shown off during the keynote, but it's unclear when (and how many) will show up. There are currently five separate straps you can buy: fluorescent yellow, black, gray, and two patriotic patterns of red, white, blue, and stars. (Samsung currently sells straps with designs for Everland, Goal Studio, and Hangul for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but we don't yet know if the strap is the same length/width for the S22 series.)

Samsung didn't give much attention to wireless chargers during the S22 announcement, but the new 15W wireless chargers have been a long, long, long time coming. If you own a Galaxy Watch, the Duo is what you'll want to charge everything together. If you don't own a watch, the Single should fill your needs nicely.