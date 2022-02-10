The Samsung Galaxy S22 arrived with fanfare — and while its four main colors might not be brave and bold, its cases certainly are. Samsung is emphasizing personalization and customization with this generation's cases, with straps, backplates, and strips being swappable on many of its cases to bring extra pizzazz to the ensemble. The company also took a big step forward with its chargers, with the first 15W wireless chargers we've seen since the standard was introduced in 2019.
Strap it on: Galaxy S22 Series Silicone Cover with Strap
This case style debuted with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and thank the heavens the Galaxy S22 gets it, too! The case itself is offered in Navy and White, but this case is going to be highly customizable thanks to separately sold strap featuring fun patterns and licensed designs.
Bright and bold: Galaxy S22 Silicone Cover
If you liked the custom colors, but couldn't get them because you buy through your carrier, the S22 Silicone Cover will let you scratch that itch, even giving us the Red color that was exclusive to the S22 Ultra.
Show off that color: Galaxy S22 Clear Cover
Samsung wants you to show off all their design prowess and those bold custom colors, so it offers up a clear case that's slightly frosted. While $20 isn't bad for a first-party case, there are better cases that are actually clear for more affordable prices.
Let's kick it: Galaxy S22 Clear Standing Cover
Kickstand cases add functionality without adding much in the way of bulk. This clear case lets you show off those colors while still being practical. I only wish the kickstand worked in portrait, not just landscape.
Tough but fun: Galaxy S22 Protective Standing Cover
Samsung's heavy-duty case is built to ensure your Galaxy S22 lives out its four years of updates safety. The kickstand on the back is actually two kickstands in one: one is 45 degrees and the other 60 degrees. And like several other S22 cases, separate kickstand strips will be sold in licensed designs.
Two-in-one case: Galaxy S22 LED View Cover
Much like the S-View case, this dot-matrix case allows you to check the time and answer/reject calls without flipping the folio open. Unlike the S-View, though, this case is actually functional with its card/cash flap under the LED cover.
Best feel and refinement: Galaxy S22 Leather Cover
While other high-quality leather cases are out there, Samsung's is hard to beat. With colorways perfectly matched to the S22 colors — the Burgundy for the S22 Ultra is especially darling, while the S22/S22+ get a deep forest Green — and the case is elevated to help protect the cameras.
This is still a thing: Galaxy S22 S-View Flip Cover
S-View is still somehow clinging to life, and the S-View case for this generation has shrunk the window to a small window about the size of the Galaxy Z Flip 3's cover screen. From it, you can check incoming calls, notifications, and the time.
Swap it out: Galaxy S22 Frame Cover
This case comes with a grippy bumper and two backplates that can be swapped out — and customized with extra backplates sold separately. The included plates include a regular clear backplate and a mirror finish plate if you need to touch up every five minutes between TikToks.
Better, faster, stronger: Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo
After years and years of the only 15W wireless charger for Galaxy phones being the 15W Wireless Charging Stand, we now have two pad options to choose from. The Duo will let you charge both your Galaxy S22 and either your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Buds 2/Pro.
Best for nightstands: Samsung 15W Wireless Charger
If you only need one wireless charging pad without any extra nonsense for watches, this single charging pad will save you money and desk space. While it also comes in white, the Dary Gray ages more gracefully (and shows less dust).
Finally separate: 1.8m Samsung Cable 5A
Previously, you could only get a 5 Amp cable — the kind with an e-mark chip needed for Samsung's Super Fast Charging — alongside its 45W charger, but no more. Now, you can buy this longer 5A cable directly from Samsung.
Charge it all: Samsung 65W Trio Adapter
This three-port charger will let you charge your laptop (or tablet), your Galaxy S22, and a USB-A peripheral like a Galaxy Watch 4 all at the same time. The only drawback to this charger is that the prongs don't fold.
Get personal with your Galaxy S22 case
While older classics like the S-View and the Leather Cover have their uses, if you're going to go first-party for your case, you should choose one of the customizable cases. The Silicone Cover with Strap and the Protective Standing Cover, in particular, look like they'll have the most opportunity for lively, licensed designs — there were designs from Disney, professional sports teams, and custom artists shown off during the keynote, but it's unclear when (and how many) will show up. There are currently five separate straps you can buy: fluorescent yellow, black, gray, and two patriotic patterns of red, white, blue, and stars. (Samsung currently sells straps with designs for Everland, Goal Studio, and Hangul for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but we don't yet know if the strap is the same length/width for the S22 series.)
If you need other case ideas, we've rounded up the best of the best of Galaxy S22 cases, Galaxy S22+ cases, and Galaxy S22 Ultra cases for you to peruse.
Samsung didn't give much attention to wireless chargers during the S22 announcement, but the new 15W wireless chargers have been a long, long, long time coming. If you own a Galaxy Watch, the Duo is what you'll want to charge everything together. If you don't own a watch, the Single should fill your needs nicely.
