Fairphone's latest smartphone has a modular design and is said to be extremely easy to repair. We have no reason to doubt that claim, as the Fairphone 2 received a 10/10 repairability score from iFixit .

Nearly three years after the launch of the Fairphone 2, Fairphone today announced its latest sustainable phone, the Fairphone 3. The new Fairphone 3, according to the company, is its "newest response to the growing demand for a more ethical, reliable and sustainable phone."

The company is also using recycled and fairly sourced materials to build the phone, putting people and the planet first. Fairphone is also rewarding buyers with cash back of up to €40 if they send their old phone for recycling in select countries.

Moving on to the tech specs, Fairphone 3 has a relatively small 5.65-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The phone has a single 12MP camera at the rear with Dual Pixel PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP snapper on the front. Fueling the Fairphone 3 is a 3,000mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Fairphone 3 is now available for pre-order on the Fairphone website for €450 ($500). The smartphone will begin shipping in Europe starting mid-September.