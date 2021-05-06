Facebook's messaging apps are already best in class, and the company today announced new features to keep it that way for both Instagram and Messenger. It's worth noting on the outset that some of these features may depend on whether you have Facebook's new Instagram integration, while some are Messenger exclusive and others are universal.

When it comes to Messenger, this update adds a lot. Messenger is getting new themes and stickers. It may be too late for May the 4th, but there's a new Star Wars sticker pack regardless. You'll also find one for Selena The Series. The company is also rolling out new stickers for Asian and Pacific Islanders month. They'll be available on Messenger proper and the more locked down Messenger Kids, aimed at helping users "support and raise awareness of key issues important to the API community."

To wrap things up, Facebook is also jumping in on the push-to-talk feature wave with a twist. Users will only have to tap once to record a voice note, allowing them to keep their hands free. It's also rolling out swipe to archive on mobile, allowing you to dismiss unwanted messages with a flick of your wrist.