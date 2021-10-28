Facebook announced a number of new concepts, technologies, and software at Connect 2021 — including its new name, Meta — but none may be quite as surprising as the company's move to drop the Oculus branding and, even further, to remove the Facebook login requirement for Quest headsets including the Oculus Quest 2.

In a blog post shared on Facebook, Facebook Reality Labs VP Andrew Bosworth (Boz) talked about how rebranding to Meta will affect the company and its many users going forward, including retiring the Oculus branding in 2022.

"For this reason, we're simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand. Starting in early 2022, you'll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time."

More than likely, we'll see this branding change as Meta moves toward new hardware, like the next-gen Quest headset Project Cambria, but we'll need to wait to get more details as everything progresses.

Further than that, Meta's push toward including everyone, everything, and every company in the metaverse means that the forced Facebook login on Quest headsets looks to be going away in 2022, as well.

During the Connect 2021 conference, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that they're "working on making it so you can log into Quest with an account other than your personal Facebook account." Meta will be testing this with work accounts first and likely moving onto personal accounts thereafter. We've reached out to Meta for clarification and will update this article with the response.