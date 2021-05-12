If you haven't broken into the world of virtual reality, maybe today is the day to try. You can get the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one headset at Newegg for $399 and it comes with a $20 promotional gift card. Despite the popularity of this headset, we have seen very few deals on it since its release. In fact, because of its popularity it's been hard to find in stock at all sometimes. This is the 256GB version of the drive, giving you plenty of room for storing games and such. The 64GB version goes for $299, but it doesn't come with a gift card incentive and has four times less storage.

Play on Oculus Quest 2 256GB virtual reality headset Explore the VR headset's extensive content library and even play games built for older generations with backwards compatibility. Has a high-resolution display and a super fast processor. All you need is a Facebook account to use it. $399 + $20 gift card See at Newegg

We reviewed the Oculus Quest 2 and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 with a The Best badge. It's a great system that Nicholas Sutrich said it "offers a compelling way to get into VR gaming and apps without all the hassle and expense of a PC. With better graphics, better ergonomics, faster loading, and more immersive games, the Oculus Quest 2 is the VR console you need."

The VR headset uses a super fast processor and high-resolution display that features 50% more pixels than the original Oculus Quest. It also has backwards compatibility so you can access the full Quest content library and play all the games or view all the entertainment. The entertainment includes live concerts, exclusive events, and more.

Use the $20 gift card however you want at Newegg, but you could definitely put it toward new accessories for your new VR headset. For example, grab the Oculus Link headset cable for just $60 instead of its regular $80 price. The Link lets you connect the Quest 2 to your PC and get premium performance. Or you could get Logitech's G333 VR earphones for just $30 instead of $50. These are designed to work with the Oculus Quest 2 and give you private listening, fully immersing you into the worlds you're exploring.