Cyber Monday is a weird time of year that we all love to complain about and then spend money on anyway. It's hard to pass up a great deal knowing how much money you're saving. While there are a ton of spectacular deals and savings on PS5 games and accessories for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, these are just a few that we think every PS5 owner should get.

It is cheating to say some of these are on sale for Cyber Monday? Sure. But they're on sale nonetheless, and these are deals you shouldn't pass up if you own a PS5. If I had to pick just one, I'd say grab the PlayStation Plus membership. If you already have one, then that's when I'd go for the Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset. You can't really find Sony's Pulse 3D headset in-stock anywhere, and either way it usually costs a little bit more.

For anyone that already filled up their PS5 storage, you shouldn't go out and buy an internal SSD for PS5 yet. Instead, pick up an external SSD or HDD to store and play your backward compatible PS4 games. There are plenty of sizes to choose from, ranging from 500GB up to 8TB, so you'll be able to get what suits your needs best. Just be aware that bigger it is, the more expensive it will likely be.

As for games, some of the best on PS5 are PS4 games. Sony's studios released several critically-acclaimed exclusives this year, one of the most talked about being Ghost of Tsushima. Try it out for yourself to see why everyone has been raving about it.