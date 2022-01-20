Xbox Game Pass for Android is here, and though the service supports hundreds of games, just over 100 of those support touch controls. The preferred method for playing these games may be to grab one of the best game controllers for Android, but you have the choice to go the old school mobile gaming route and just use the screen of your phone or tablet if you want to.

Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android

AI: The Somnium Files

Aragami 2

Astria Ascending

Backbone

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Bloodroots

Blinx: The Timesweeper

Boyfriend Dungeon

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bug Fables

Cities: Skylines

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Cris Tales

Crown Trick

Curse of the Dead Gods

Darkest Dungeon

Dead Cells

Desperados III

Dirt 5

Dicey Dungeons

Donut Country

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Eastshade

Echo Generation

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

Fable Anniversary

Fable 2

Fable 3

Farming Simulator 19

Fuzion Frenzy

Gears 5

Genesis Nior

Going Under

Golf With Your Friends

Gonner2

Guacamelee! 2

Hades

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Haven

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hotshot Racing

Ikenfell

Jetpac Refuelled

Joy Ride Turbo

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Killer Queen Black

Last Stop

Minecraft Dungeons

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Morkredd

Narita Boy

Need For Speed Heat

Neoverse

New Super Lucky's Tale

Nier Automata Become As God Edition

Nowhere Prophet

Octopath Traveler

Omno

Outlast 2

Overcooked 2

Peggle 2

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition

Project Winter

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Rain on Your Parade

Raji: An Ancient Epic

River City Girls

ScourgeBringer

Sea of Thieves

Slay The Spire

Spiritfarer

Star Renegades

Steep

Streets of Rage 4

Tell Me Why (Chapters 1-3)

The Bard's Tale ARPG

The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Little Acre

The Medium

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Wild at Heart

Torchlight 3

Touhou Luna Nights

Tropico 6

Two Point Hospital

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wreckfest

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Microsoft is working with developers to add touch controls to more titles after launch, and more titles are being added all the time. So be sure to keep checking back to see how this list expands over the coming months.

Aside from cloud streaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also brings players a library of several hundred titles available to download to their Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, with Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks games releasing into the subscription service the same day they launch at retail. In addition, members have access to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play. The value on offer is kind of insane.

Because all new titles from Xbox first-party launch day and date into Xbox Game Pass, we should expect to see more games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks support touch controls as time goes on and the service grows. You can also take a look at the full list of every Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android game available right now.