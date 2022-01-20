Xbox Game Pass for Android is here, and though the service supports hundreds of games, just over 100 of those support touch controls. The preferred method for playing these games may be to grab one of the best game controllers for Android, but you have the choice to go the old school mobile gaming route and just use the screen of your phone or tablet if you want to.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Aragami 2
- Astria Ascending
- Backbone
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bloodroots
- Blinx: The Timesweeper
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bug Fables
- Cities: Skylines
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Cris Tales
- Crown Trick
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Darkest Dungeon
- Dead Cells
- Desperados III
- Dirt 5
- Dicey Dungeons
- Donut Country
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Eastshade
- Echo Generation
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable 2
- Fable 3
- Farming Simulator 19
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gears 5
- Genesis Nior
- Going Under
- Golf With Your Friends
- Gonner2
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hades
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Haven
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hotshot Racing
- Ikenfell
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Killer Queen Black
- Last Stop
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Morkredd
- Narita Boy
- Need For Speed Heat
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Nier Automata Become As God Edition
- Nowhere Prophet
- Octopath Traveler
- Omno
- Outlast 2
- Overcooked 2
- Peggle 2
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition
- Project Winter
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Rain on Your Parade
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- River City Girls
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Slay The Spire
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- Steep
- Streets of Rage 4
- Tell Me Why (Chapters 1-3)
- The Bard's Tale ARPG
- The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Little Acre
- The Medium
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Wild at Heart
- Torchlight 3
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Tropico 6
- Two Point Hospital
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wreckfest
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Microsoft is working with developers to add touch controls to more titles after launch, and more titles are being added all the time. So be sure to keep checking back to see how this list expands over the coming months.
Aside from cloud streaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also brings players a library of several hundred titles available to download to their Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, with Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks games releasing into the subscription service the same day they launch at retail. In addition, members have access to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play. The value on offer is kind of insane.
Because all new titles from Xbox first-party launch day and date into Xbox Game Pass, we should expect to see more games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks support touch controls as time goes on and the service grows. You can also take a look at the full list of every Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android game available right now.
