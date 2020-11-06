Google's Pixel 4a is one of the best phones available in its price bracket, but that doesn't mean you can't make a Black Friday saving on it. Right now, UK carrier EE is offering the Pixel 4a for just £30 upfront and £39 per month with 10GB data. The real kicker, though, is the inclusion of a 43-inch LG OLED 4K TV worth over £300 at no extra cost. This might be one of the best Black Friday Android phone deals we see this year so you definitely want to make the most of it while supplies last.

Unlike previous Pixel devices, there is no XL model of the Google Pixel 4a. However, its 5.81-inch OLED display is more than suitable for browsing the web, watching videos, playing mobile games, and more. The Pixel 4a is also equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB non-expandable storage, and a 3140mAh battery. Plus, it's fitted with a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera featuring an 84-degree field-of-view. All in all, even though the device comes with a few compromises in comparison to the standard Google Pixel 4, it's easily one of the greatest Pixel devices ever made.

Don't believe me? Check out our Pixel 4a review for more. There's a reason we called it "the perfect phone for 2020."