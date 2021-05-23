The Pixel series started with a simple premise: the best of Google in a phone. But Google's journey from Pixel 1 through to Pixel 5 has been anything but smooth. As we broke down in our 'Pixel Imperfect' feature around 18 months ago, each of the first four generations of Pixel flagships was undone by basic hardware oversights. Whether it was the Pixel 2 XL and its lackluster screen, or the Pixel 4 with its famously terrible battery life, there was always something holding these flagship Pixels back. So the Pixel 5 was a break from the norm. Cheaper, with killer battery life and a (largely unchanged) camera that remained competitive at its aggressive price point. Despite its less powerful CPU, the Pixel 5 is the best Pixel yet, but it's not the true flagship a lot of enthusiasts were hoping for. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more And, with Google having apparently pivoted away from traditional flagship phones in 2020, many of us were left wondering what's next for the Pixel brand. It's taken some time for the leaks to address those questions, but with the Pixel 6 Pro we finally have the answer: high-end Pixels are back, and the Pro is likely to be the most premium Google phone ever.

The devices were first leaked by YouTuber Jon Prosser, before Steve Hemmerstoffer (a.k.a OnLeaks) gave us a clearer look at Google's upcoming flagship. There's a lot to unpack, but the details point to a high-end phone likely accompanied by a high-end price tag. Who knows how the vanilla Pixel 6 will shake out — that phone's flat screen, larger bezels and dual camera suggest a lower price point. But there's little doubt that the 6 Pro will seek to challenge the best Android phones of the moment. This year's Pixels will challenge the best phones from Samsung and OnePlus. At the center of the most Googley Google phone yet will be the firm's new GS101 chip, a.k.a. Whitechapel. The Google-designed chip will reportedly use a tri-cluster design with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores, two A76 cores, and four A55 cores. That could put it behind the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 in terms of raw horsepower, especially in single-threaded tasks. But, as AC's Jerry Hildenbrand writes, GS101 doesn't need to score top marks in synthetic benchmarks to power the most premium Pixel yet. Google is said to be working with Samsung LSI on the chipset. The GS101 could be fabricated on Samsung's 5nm node, just like the Snapdragon 888 and 780G, as well as the Exynos 2100. The 5nm node should deliver additional efficiency gains, and we'll have to wait and see how the Pixel 6 holds up in this area. There's more to this than just CPU cores, though. GS101 could save power by passing on the Cortex-X1 cores used in Qualcomm and Samsung's latest offerings and make up the difference in superior AI performance. Google has dabbled in custom chips in Pixels in the past, with its Pixel Visual Core, Pixel Neural Core and Titan M security chip. And XDA's Mishaal Rahman reports that a dedicated TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) will indeed be coming to GS101, likely a distant descendant of the Neural Core, last seen in the Pixel 4 series. In short, even without trailblazing single-core performance, GS101 could enable AI features that simply aren't possible on rival Android phones. And thanks to a leaner CPU cluster, it could do so while saving power compared to high-end Snapdragon.

It's also important to note that, with Qualcomm out of the picture, Google would have almost full control over how long it wants to support the Pixel 6 series in the future. At the very least we'd expect Google to match the four years of security updates now promised by Samsung flagships. GS101 could allow for a much longer support lifespan, perhaps even matching some iPhone models.

After a year of boring Pixel designs, a breath of fresh air.