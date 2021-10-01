What you need to know
- Earlier this week, Amazon unveiled a bunch of cool new products and services, including semi-autonomous robots, drones, and video calling devices.
- We asked our readers which of these products they were most interested in, and the top vote-getter was a new device in an existing product line — the Echo Show 15.
- Nearly equal amounts of respondents were intrigued by some of the invitation-only devices like the Ring Always Home Cam and the Astro robot.
Another busy "techtember" week has passed, with a flurry of new product announcements from one of the biggest players in the technology industry (or any industry, for that matter) — Amazon. Given that there was such a variety of new products on display at the company's fall event, we wanted to know which forthcoming devices our readers were most excited about.
Nearly 30% of respondents said they were most interested in the new Echo Show 15, which, as its name suggests, is a larger version of that existing product line. What sets it apart aside from its size is that it can be mounted on a wall in portrait or landscape mode, and with on-device processing, it can recognize family members and surface relevant content to them like calendar appointments or to-dos.
Almost equal numbers — 24% and 22% said they were most interested in the Ring Always Home Cam and the Amazon Astro. The former device was teased at last year's event and is a flying camera drone that can patrol your home, while the latter is an all-new robot assistant on wheels. Both are available for pre-order in limited quantities through an invite-only system.
Out of the other products announced, approximately 10% expressed interest in the Amazon Smart Thermostat. In comparison, fewer than 2% were excited about either the Halo View fitness tracker or Amazon Glow interactive video, gaming, and entertainment device.
While there was a lot to be excited about, many of our followers were simply unimpressed by the announcements. AC reader joeldf echoed this prevailing sentiment when they said, "Wow, I thought I'd be the only one that saw nothing of interest whatsoever, but I'm apparently not alone after all."
Others were adamant that they weren't going to put mobile cameras and listening devices in their homes.
Despite those strong reactions, however, the event did stimulate a lot of interest. Like many of you, we're eager to actually get some of these new products in our hands for testing.
Our poll is now closed, but we'll have another this weekend. So be on the lookout for it, and share your voice with the AC family!
