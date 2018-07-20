The original Dying Light was the sort of success story that makes you smile. It left the starting gate to lukewarm reactions, but it eventually drummed up a head of steam and went on to be played by millions of gamers worldwide. While the core of the game was always solid fun, a wealth of updates and expansions since launch have given players an insane amount of content to enjoy in this sandbox. Now it's time to take everything they've learned and put out a sequel that just might be able to compete for Game of the Year honors once it launches. Here's everything you need to know about Dying Light 2. What is Dying Light 2? At E3 2018, Techland announced the sequel to one of 2015's most surprising new IPs. Dying Light 2 follows up with a zombie survival horror game that has grown into one of the most polished, fun-filled, and feature complete games in this genre. As with the original game, Dying Light 2 is expected to offer a first-person open-world experience that emphasizes melee combat and the swift yet fluid art of parkour movement.

What's the story so far? Techland hasn't given many details about the story of Dying Light 2 just yet. The original game had you playing as Kyle Crane, an American agent sent on a mission to infiltrate a human settlement to find a high-value target known as Rais. Rais is a political figure on the run, and he's doing that running because he's in possession of a document that could paint Kyle Crane's agency in a negative light. Be it for concerns of national security or a crooked official looking to cover their tracks, Kyle's goal is to either capture that man or destroy that file.

When Kyle hits the ground, however, he finds that it's easier said than done. He was dropped right in the middle of a zombie outbreak, and sure enough, he's been bitten. One of the locals helps save his life by giving him an antidote and bringing him into the survival community to recover. While on the task, Kyle finds that there are genuinely good people in the camp who need his help. His federal duties suddenly seem to play second fiddle to helping people who truly need it. Fast forward to Dying Light 2, which takes place 15 years after humanity has been nearly completely overrun by the viral threat. There is only one known human settlement remaining, and they've holed up in a place called The City.

The City — the map of which is supposedly four times bigger than all the maps in the original Dying Light combined — is said to have a much different feeling compared to the game world of the original. Previously, night and day were equally tough to deal with, with night having fewer hordes overall, but more singularly vicious enemies. In Dying Light 2, the hordes are mostly retired to shelter during the daytime, while they'll litter the streets at night. That doesn't mean your daily tasks will be free of stress when the sun is up. Zombies can still come to attack you if you alert them to your presence, and there's now a lot more hostility coming from local gangs and other less pleasant survival groups in the area. We also know that this story will have a lot more critical choices to make. For instance, one of the early gameplay demos shows a situation where you have to choose to either help a peacekeeping survival group or turn your back on them for your own benefit. Saving them gives the local innocents access to free water and makes the area safer, but helping the bandit gives you a regular source of income from selling the water while paving the way for more dangerous gangs and zombies. These sorts of choices and the impacts they can have on the game world will be numerous.

Techland secured the help of Chris Avellone, a game designer known for his work with games where choices can affect the outcome of the game world, characters, and story. He has worked on the likes of Planescape, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, and some of the Fallout games, so he's sure to bring the expertise needed to deliver a game with non-linear storytelling. Parkour and zombie-punching goodness

Expect Dying Light 2 to build on the exciting foundations established in the first game. Your legs and hands are still your most valuable tools, with parkour being a big part of the experience. You'll run, jump, and swing your way from one corner of the world to the other. Techland mentioned they doubled up on the number of animations that go into this system, which should make for more varied moves you can pull off. We're also set for an even heavier emphasis on the melee-focused combat present in this series, which means you'll also be looking forward to more crazy weapons to craft.