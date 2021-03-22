The Arlo Pro 4 wireless security cameras are relatively new in the Arlo lineup. They only released earlier this year. The brand new cameras released at $550 and have mostly sold for that price since release. Even when they went on sale they only dropped by about $50. Right now you can get them on Amazon for $449.99, and this deal is a price match of a sale going on at Best Buy.

These are completely wireless security cameras. That has a lot of benefits. For one thing, they're super easy to install. Just put them anywhere you like. They even come with wall mounts and screw kits so you can get creative in covering your home fully. Plus, the batteries can last for up to six months on a single charge. You'll get a magnetic charging cable to easily get them back up and running, too, when they get low.

The Arlo cameras can see and record in 2K resolutions, support HDR, and have color night vision that's strong enough to make out faces and license plates. Use the integrated spotlight to light up an area, and use the two-way audio to communicate with visitors or warn off unwanted guests. Each camera has a 160-degree field of view with automatic image correction.

You also won't need a hub to make these work. They can connect directly to Wi-Fi, and, subsequently, directly to your smart home. Connect to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and check out your cameras with a simple voice command. You can also use Apple HomeKit, but you will need an Arlo Base Station or Smart Hub for that.

Get smart alerts on your mobile device. You'll get notifications whenever the cameras detect people, vehicles, or even packages. If you need to take action, you can respond instantly by turning on the siren or calling a friend or emergency services, or just using the two-way audio to talk to your neighbor who stopped by.