Best answer: The Oculus Quest keeps your data safe, within reason, if you follow best practices such as only downloading apps from trusted sources.

Keeping your personal information safe

A hot topic in the tech industry is keeping personal data safe. Users browse numerous websites over multiple devices at any given time, so how can we be sure this transfer of information is safe? This is especially concerning in the gaming industry since most gaming purchase are now done digitally. The same is true for VR. The new Oculus Quest brings the full VR experience to mobile, which makes many consumers wonder if their personal data is safe on the Quest.

Safety within reason

The important thing to note for the Quest, as well as for putting any personal information online, is to always know what data you are sharing and to whom. Data breaches do happen, so there is never a 100% guarantee all your data is safe. That being said, there are many things you can do to prevent your data from being stolen.

Since the Oculus mobile app is required to initially set up your Quest, it's important to make sure your phone is safe first. Make sure you do not give permissions to strange applications, and only download from vendors you trust. In regards to purchases, use payment options that you trust as well.

Social VR

As the Oculus Quest is owned by Facebook, there is of course compatibility with Facebook itself. You are able, but not required, to connect to the Oculus app and store by using your Facebook account. Some people may be comfortable with this, and others not so much. So ,it is good that there is an option. If you have connected your Facebook, but later decide you want to remove it, you can follow these steps.

In general, it's important to be proactive about protecting your own data. The Quest and apps on the Quest are fairly transparent about what kind of content they require, and what kind of data can be shared. You can further safeguard yourself by adjusting privacy settings.