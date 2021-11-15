Best answer: Not right now, but soon. Meta changed the requirement to log in with a Facebook account in September 2021 but has yet to offer a proper alternative.

When forever doesn't mean forever

Facebook previously required a Facebook account just to use an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2, but the company reversed its policy at Connect 2021 in fall 2021. Soon, you'll be able to remove your Facebook account from an Oculus Quest or a Meta Quest 2, as it's now called.

Before, it was thought that a Facebook account would always be needed. But that's scheduled to change sometime in 2022. For now, Meta will be testing new ways to log in to an Oculus Quest or Meta Quest 2 with work accounts, happening sometime in late 2021.

A better way to play