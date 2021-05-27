Best answer: No, the Oculus Quest 2 does not need a PC to operate. However, hooking it up to a PC will open an entire library of PC-only content.
The standalone wonder
The Oculus Quest 2 was designed to be played on its own, anywhere, and at any time. There's no need to make a Quest 2 PC connection thanks to a powerful custom mobile processing chipset inside the Quest 2. That processor can recreate virtual worlds in a way that feels real to the person wearing the headset. The four cameras on the outside of the Quest 2 headset can see the world around and map it in 3D space, keeping track of your movements in VR and translating them to the virtual world in a way that makes sense. That means you won't need to hook up additional cameras or light boxes the way other VR systems required.
Likewise, the cameras track those Oculus Touch controllers via a bevy of LEDs placed in the ring of the controller, enabling fast and accurate movements that make it feel like you're moving the virtual hands (or weapons) exactly like you're moving your real hands and arms. Some experiences don't even require controllers, as those cameras can also track your hands, making virtual interaction appear even more realistic.
The battery inside the Oculus Quest 2 is rechargeable via a USB Type-C port on the side and lasts 2-3 hours per charge. That means you can take it off the charger and get at least 2 hours of VR gameplay in before needing to charge it again. The best Quest 2 battery packs will keep the action going for even longer; perfect for socializing in VR, which you might find yourself lost in for hours at a time!
If you're concerned that the mobile nature of the Oculus Quest 2 means that graphical quality will suffer, don't be. While games made for the Quest and Quest 2 are a bit more visually simplistic than the best-looking PC VR games, it's not likely that you'll find yourself being pulled out of a virtual world simply because the visual quality doesn't hold up. Even some of the best indie games with stylized and simplified graphics look amazing in VR, and a lot of that is thanks to the fact that VR headsets like the Quest 2 work to trick your brain into thinking you're actually in the world you see.
Add a PC for more content
While the Quest 2 is a pretty ideal VR system on its own, playing SteamVR on a Quest 2 — or one of the many great Oculus-exclusive PC VR games like Lone Echo or Stormland — opens up the gates to even more impressive virtual worlds. As you would probably expect based on PC gaming's pedigree over the past few decades, PC VR games are often more detailed, can run at higher framerates without sacrificing detail, and may even have more interactive, immersive worlds.
The best SteamVR games prove this in many different ways, and you'll find that many games you can purchase on the Quest 2 are crossbuy compatible, meaning the same game will be playable on a PC with enhanced visuals.
While Oculus originally required a USB cable to plug your Quest 2 into a PC and run in wired mode, the official launch of Oculus Air Link means that you can now play PC VR games over your home's Wi-Fi network — provided you have a fast router, that is. We recommend using one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers to get the best experience here, as the Oculus Quest 2 supports 1200Mbps wireless connections to a Wi-Fi 6 router, enabling a clear and lag-free wireless VR experience.
