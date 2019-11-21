AirPodsSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Apple's AirPods started the true wireless earbud revolution when they were first unveiled in 2016, and most recently, Apple ushered in the new AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, better audio quality, and a refreshed design.

There's no denying the popularity and success of AirPods, and while they technically work with Android phones, the experience isn't quite as seamless as using them with an iPhone.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about Apple's earbuds.

clerk

I used the air pods pro with my note 10. They worked fine. I returned them because the sound quality is mediocre and not worth 250. But as far as using them with the note, no issues. It is helpful to have an iPhone around to set the stem settings but once you set them they stick.

areyes1631

I just gave my airpods gen 2 to the wife and bought the galaxy buds today. I like how the galaxy buds are able to read my text messages out loud for me. The air pods cannot do that obviously. So for me the galaxy buds are working out better than the air pods did.

Hermes Hidayat

1 is Apple. 1 is Samsung... Its like a Honda using a Mitsubishi part... Its not even 3rd party for example HKS or Pivot... Long story short. If brand A sells a phone, use brand A's accessories or a 3rd party brand. But thats my personal preference. Its not like the Apple Airpods are optimized to work with Android phones.

j_hansen

I wouldn't go near airplops unless I had an iPong. Waiting for my Jabra 75t pre-order to arrive, I'm downright refusing to pay for Samsung Galaxy Buds when I paid for my Note 10 plus 5G in full and can't get them either free or even discounted like most other people

Now, we'd like to know — Do you use AirPods with an Android phone?

