Apple's AirPods started the true wireless earbud revolution when they were first unveiled in 2016, and most recently, Apple ushered in the new AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, better audio quality, and a refreshed design.
There's no denying the popularity and success of AirPods, and while they technically work with Android phones, the experience isn't quite as seamless as using them with an iPhone.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about Apple's earbuds.
Now, we'd like to know — Do you use AirPods with an Android phone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
