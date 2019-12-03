If you aren't one of the millions of people who already signed up for Disney Plus , you may actually be excited that you waited. The streaming media service has proven to be wildly popular so far, and ahead of the official launch Disney offered a few discounts, but nothing since the service actually launched. Cyber Monday changes that, and brings the first major discount (bundle pricing aside) to the service. For a limited time only, you can sign up and prepay for one year and get it for just $59.99.

You could pay for the service monthly, which would cost you $84 a year, or pay $60 today to get access for a full year. The choice seems simple!

Disney has a few different pricing options that are offered for the service, with the basic one starting at $6.99 a month. If you were to sign up now to pay monthly, it would cost you just under $84 for the year. If you opted to prepay for the year, Disney drops the pricing down to $69.99, but for Cyber Monday you save an extra $10 on top of the $14 discount that the company offers annual subscribers. You can also sign up for Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu for $12.99 a month. You won't get the 7-day free trial with this offer, but trust us when we say you'll love the service and want to keep it around anyway.

With other subscription services raising costs ahead of the holidays, it's pretty awesome to see Disney come out with a discount for those looking to give Disney Plus a try. This discount, however, is only good for your first year of Disney Plus, which means if you prepaid for other offers in the past, you can't stack the subscriptions. After your first year concludes, your subscription will renew at the regular $69.99 annual price.

This offer isn't sticking around for long, either. You only have until 2:59am ET on Tuesday, December 3 to sign up for Disney Plus at this discounted price for the first year. Be sure to get in on this offer now, and tell your friends so that they don't miss out! Looking for more discounted streaming services? You can also sign up for Hulu at just $1.99 a month and lock into that price for a full year.

