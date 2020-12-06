Division rivals the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears meet again in week 13. The Lions are one game back from the Bears and the Bears are tied with the Vikings for second. A win for the Lions would be a huge boost at this juncture. While neither team is completely out of the playoff hunt yet, the Detroit Lions are fading fast and need this win.

The Lions have made some big changes between week 12 and week 13 so it's unclear exactly what to expect from this match up. Both head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn were let go. Stepping in to take the lead is OF coordinator Darrell Bevell. Can Bevell salvage the season for Detroit and possibly pull off an unexpected upwing? Fans are hoping so.

The Lions have yet to win a game against another NFC North team in 2020 with an 0-3 record. The Bears, however, don't fare much better at 1-2, but at least have already beaten the Lions once. This should be one of the week's most interesting matchups with new leadership at the helm for a division game that will shift around the standings.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Where and when?

The Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears, oh my!, clash on Sunday, December 6 starting at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

