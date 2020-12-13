Despite the matchup at hand, health and safety remain a top concern in the NFL. Carolina had another positive COVID-19 test on Sunday and the team is waiting to see if more positive results come in, up until game time. If more Panthers test positive, that could trigger the game to be moved to a different time.

Whenever these two teams do go head-to-head it likely won't mean much. At week 14, both teams hold a 4-8 record in divisions that have multiple playoff contenders. There probably won't be anything at stake except pride and personal stats. Christian McCaffrey should be back at running back for Carolina which is at least a little bit of good news.

If you're a betting person, the Panthers do hold a slight favorite in the matchup. That's one way to stay engaged in the game. Put some money on it.

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers: Where and when?

The Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on December 13, at 1:00 PM ET. You can catch all the action on CBS as well as the streaming options below.

