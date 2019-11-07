Days Gone has a new update out today, one that adds an amusing crossover. Players can decorate Deacon St. John's bike with a baby BB tank straight out of Death Stranding. You can take a quick look below at the BB tank and what it looks like on Deacon's bike.

With the release of our 1.6 patch and tomorrow's launch of Death Stranding, we added new #DeathStranding themed bike tanks, decals, and a frame paint! Download our latest patch and check it out! #DaysGone pic.twitter.com/Re42BhzA9Q

Of course, players can also use some of the other decorations added in the update to make Deacon's bike look like Sam's bike from Death Stranding, with a sleek, high-tech appearance. There's even a Death Stranding paint job to use.

Days Gone has received multiple updates since its release earlier this year, getting new weapons, difficulty modes and a New Game Plus mode, which lets players go through the game over again with all their skills and weapons unlocked. If you haven't played Days Gone yet and you are on the fence, our PlayStation lead and editor, Jennifer Locke, wrote a review, which you can check out here.

