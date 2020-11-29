Amazon just treated its customers to new low prices on its all-new Fire TV devices for Black Friday, and now an even better offer has appeared in advance of Cyber Monday tomorrow. For a limited time, you can score three months of the Amazon Kids+ streaming service for only $1 with your purchase of an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Kids+ is basically like Netflix or Prime Video but full of only kid-friendly content, and it also includes much more than shows and movies. Kids+ unlocks access to educational games, apps, eBooks, and more!

This new Cyber Monday deal on the Fire TV Stick devices is valid on all three current models, including the Fire TV Stick Lite, the all-new Fire TV Stick, and the Fire TV Stick 4K with prices starting at just $18.98.

$1 add-on Fire TV Stick 4K with Amazon Kids+ Black Friday dropped the price of Amazon Fire TV Stick models by up to $20, and now you can score 3 months of the Kids+ streaming service for only $1 more when purchasing either the Fire TV Stick Lite, All-New Fire TV Stick, or the Fire TV Stick 4K! Starting at $19 See at Amazon

Thanks to Black Friday, two of these Fire TV devices just reached their lowest prices yet. The Fire TV Stick Lite is now discounted to just $17.99 while the all-new Fire TV Stick is on sale for $27.99. Both deals save you $12 off their regular cost, though thanks to the latest inclusion of three months of Amazon Kids+, you'll be saving an additional $29 with today's offer.

How often do you find a service that can truly keep your children entertained for hours, days, weeks... even months on end?! Sure, YouTube is free but it's not necessarily safe or always appropriate. Amazon Kids+ can truly be a lifesaver. This subscription service is dedicated to providing your kids with age-appropriate material, from shows and movies to educational games, eBooks, and more, all for a low monthly price starting at just $2.99.

With today's deal, the service will auto-renew unless you cancel in your account settings beforehand, but it's safe to say this is one worth keeping. Previously known as Freetime Unlimited, Amazon Kids+ is a streaming service intended for kids ages 3 through 12 which offers unlimited access to kid-friendly apps, games, books, TV shows, movies and more, many of which are educational and can help teach your child. Much of this content is by Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS and other well-known brands.

There are also "best-in-class" parental controls that can let you restrict what your child will see and set usage time limits. One great feature is that Amazon Kids+ works as a launcher for the device it's on, and you can't leave the app until a parent enters their password to allow the rest of the device to be accessed. Amazon Kids+ is available as an app on various devices, including Amazon Fire tablets and Kids Edition tablets, iOS and Android devices, and Kindle e-Readers.

There is another way to score Amazon Kids+ completely free. You've probably heard about Amazon's Kids Edition devices, like the Kids Edition Echo Dot or a Kids Edition Fire Tablet. These devices have strict parental controls and don't allow Alexa to divulge any information that might be harmful to little ears, but best of all, they each include a full year of Kids+ for free with the purchase. Plus, they're all currently discounted for Cyber Monday!