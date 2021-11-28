If you've been on the fence about whether or not to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, maybe a decent discount is all you need to be swayed. These watches are already fairly priced given all the updates and new features they have, but who doesn't love a good sale? The good news is some of the best Cyber Monday Android smartwatch deals are starting early this year, so you don't have to wait to get your discount. In fact, there are several models within the Galaxy Watch lineup that will be on sale.

As you check out all the great deals on Android smartwatches, you'll see there are plenty of sales to go around. The newest models in the Galaxy Watch series are the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Aside from a few differences in the physical design, these watches share the same features.

If you can stretch your budget a bit further, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic offers a more traditional design with a physical rotating bezel for seamless UI navigation. It comes in 42mm and 46mm variants. If you prefer a more modern look, the Galaxy Watch 4 has a digital bezel for a sleeker appearance. It comes in 40mm and 44mm variants.

Both of these wearables are equipped with detailed health and fitness tracking as well as tons of smartwatch features. You can opt for LTE connectivity if you want your watch to be connected at all times. This means you won't have to rely on your phone's Bluetooth connection to receive calls, texts, and so on. You'll also have advanced health sensors such as the new 3-in-1 BioActive sensor that measures your heart rate, blood pressure, ECG, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). These are the first Galaxy Watch models to function as Wear OS watches, which may be enough to win some buyers over.

While the Galaxy Watch 4 models are impressive, not everyone is concerned about having the latest tech. If you're more concerned bout getting the best deal, you might be better off with one of the previous models in the Galaxy Watch lineup. The Galaxy Watch Active may be one of the older models in the series, but it's perfect for those who don't need the newest and most advanced features. You could also spend a tad more and get the Galaxy Watch Active 2. But, at that point, why not go all the way and get the Galaxy Watch 4?

Where will the Cyber Monday Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active deals be?

As for where to find these Cyber Monday Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active deals, we're expecting that most major retailers will be offering attractive discounts. Some of the sales we're already seeing are available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Samsung is already boasting some amazing sales as well, including several Cyber Monday Galaxy deals, so be sure to check those out.