Until the Pixel 4a was released, the undisputed King of cheap Android phones was the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. These devices provided the best that Android had to offer, without breaking the bank. This means some of the best cameras paired with stock Android while also coming in some fun and new colors.

Over a year later, and Android 11 has somewhat rejuvenated the Pixel 3a, bringing many of the best features found on the newer handsets to one of the best Android phones from last year. Shortly after the Pixel 4a was announced, the Pixel 3a's demise was confirmed after Google discontinued it. However, that doesn't mean that retailers don't still have these to offer up, and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab the Pixel 3a at a steep discount.

When the Pixel 3a launched, it was priced at $399, with the 3a XL coming at $479. But now, B&H Photo is running a "Deal Zone" on both handsets, making it so you can grab the standard 3a for just $239 or the larger 3a XL for just $299.

Although Google made the right move by introducing a budget-minded Pixel into the mix, not everything is rosy with the 3a. The handsets are a bit more than a year old and sport the same design as the standard Pixel 3. This means enormous bezels and underlying hardware that has been surpassed, outside of the camera.

Speaking of which, the camera hardware is still some of the best, and you'll also get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick access to Google Pay or just to unlock your phone. If it weren't for the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G, the 3a would still be amongst the best, but just because it's been replaced doesn't mean it's not a great smartphone.