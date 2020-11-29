We still have a day to go before Cyber Monday arrives, but some Cyber Monday deals are starting early! The all-new Fire TV Stick was just one of many Amazon devices to see a discount during Black Friday. In fact, it's still available at its low Black Friday price of $27.99. However, a new Cyber Monday offer is letting you save even further on this streaming device when you purchase two today.

Right now, adding two of the all-new Fire TV Stick devices to your cart will drop their price to just $25 each for a total of $50 for both. That marks the best price these new streaming media players have ever reached, though there's no telling how long the offer will stick around. While the Fire TV Stick Lite and the Fire TV Stick 4K are also on sale for Black Friday, neither are eligible for this two-pack offer.

Fire Sale All-new Fire TV Stick (2-pack) Amazon is currently offering $12 off the all-new Fire TV Stick, but you can save even more and score them for only $25 apiece when you buy two in the same order. Other Fire TV devices are now on sale for Cyber Monday as well. $50.00 $79.98 $30 off See at Amazon

This new model of Amazon's Fire TV Stick was only recently revealed just a few months ago. It's 50% more powerful than the last model and features Dolby Atmos audio for more immersive sound with compatible home audio systems. It even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote so you can ask Alexa to find what you want to watch or help you control power and volume on your TV and soundbar

Having an Amazon Fire TV Stick plugged into your television lets you begin streaming shows and movies from different services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV+, and HBO Max, among others, though you'll also be able to listen to music, download apps, and watch live TV using select services like Sling TV or YouTube TV.

Then again, if you have a 4K TV already, you'll want to pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K instead. It's down to just $30 for Black Friday, saving you $20 off its usual cost. More Fire TV deals are available now as well.