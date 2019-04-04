The front of the unnamed Moto phone is pretty typical. There's a large 6.2-inch display with relatively small bezels, a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, and a single front-facing camera. Flipping it over, we see the shiny metal design and four rear cameras.

Ever since its acquisition by Lenovo in 2014, it seems like Motorola's been throwing out new phones left and right just to see what sticks. A new render has appeared to give us an early look at Motorola's latest, and it's...interesting.

There's a silver border around the cameras, and as you can see in some of the renders, this whole portion of the phone is raised up slightly compared to the rest of the backside. It's an interesting look, to say the least, and I suppose Motorola deserves some credit for trying something different. It's unclear what each of those four cameras will do, but one guess would be a primary, telephoto, ultra-wide, and time-of-flight sensor.

Also present on the phone is a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and what's likely an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It's unclear when this phone will be released, how much it's going to cost, or where it'll fit in with the rest of Motorola's lineup, but we'll be keeping an eye out for any additional info and keep you updated as it comes out.

Moto G7 review: The right price to pay