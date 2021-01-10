In a rematch of week 17, Cleveland heads to Pittsburgh to try and beat the Steelers for a second time in a row to advance in the playoffs. Of course, this time the Steelers won't be resting their first-string starters like QB Ben Roethlisberger and will be pushing themselves to the limit this time.
Also coming off a restful weekend for the Steelers will be J.J. Watt and Cam Howard. Even without several impactful starters, Pittsburgh still nearly beat the Browns. It's optimistic to assume Cleveland will be moving on past week 18. To add to their troubles, the Browns had renewed COVID-19 problems.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID and will miss this wildcard game. Mike Priefer, special teams coordinator will serve in the role for the game. Two players and two other coaches have also tested positive, but the names of those affected were not disclosed when Stefanski was announced. Can the Browns overcome the Steelers without their head coach? It will sure make things that much more interesting on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Where and when?
The Browns take on the Steelers on Sunday, January 10 at 8:15 PM ET. The playoff game will air on NBC and will be played at Heinz Field. You can catch all the action on multiple streaming platforms.
Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers online from outside your country
If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Browns and Steelers game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers online in the US
This week 18 matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.
Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at Heinz Field for free!
FuboTV is the most comprehensive option
There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's big games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's a bit more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live in the UK
Good news American football fans, you can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This week's football game is one of Sky's featured games, but you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.
Live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Australia
If you're planning on watching Cleveland take on Pittsburgh in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports. The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
