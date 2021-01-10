In a rematch of week 17, Cleveland heads to Pittsburgh to try and beat the Steelers for a second time in a row to advance in the playoffs. Of course, this time the Steelers won't be resting their first-string starters like QB Ben Roethlisberger and will be pushing themselves to the limit this time.

Also coming off a restful weekend for the Steelers will be J.J. Watt and Cam Howard. Even without several impactful starters, Pittsburgh still nearly beat the Browns. It's optimistic to assume Cleveland will be moving on past week 18. To add to their troubles, the Browns had renewed COVID-19 problems.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID and will miss this wildcard game. Mike Priefer, special teams coordinator will serve in the role for the game. Two players and two other coaches have also tested positive, but the names of those affected were not disclosed when Stefanski was announced. Can the Browns overcome the Steelers without their head coach? It will sure make things that much more interesting on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Where and when?

The Browns take on the Steelers on Sunday, January 10 at 8:15 PM ET. The playoff game will air on NBC and will be played at Heinz Field. You can catch all the action on multiple streaming platforms.

Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Browns and Steelers game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers online in the US

This week 18 matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network).

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's big games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's a bit more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.