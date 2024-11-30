Samsung is practically giving away its latest Chromebook for Cyber Monday

When you have the opportunity to mess around with and use a bunch of Chromebooks, it doesn't take much for your eyes to basically glaze over. Every once in a while, something comes along that grabs (and keeps) your attention, and that's exactly what the Galaxy Chromebook Plus has managed to do.

Samsung's first foray into Chromebooks since 2022 arrived in early October, and I haven't been able to put it down. Thanks to some lingering Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals, you too can enjoy the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, and all it will take is $100 and an old device.

I didn't expect to see Samsung offer any sort of discount for a device that's barely two months old. Let alone being able to get one for just $100. Yet, here we are, and this incredible deal is still kicking.

After being fortunate enough to get some hands-on time with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus in New York, I couldn't wait for the chance to review it. I've been using it practically every day since it arrived on my doorstep, with the exception being when I've been testing out other devices.

The first thing that will draw you in is the design, which is something that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise if you've used Samsung devices in the past. It's sleek and premium, and the "Neptune Blue" looks simply incredible. Not to mention that this is the thinnest and lightest Chromebook Plus model on the market.

When you open the lid for the first time, you're greeted with a stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED panel, which might just be the best I've seen on a Chromebook. Powering this entire ensemble is the Intel Core 3 100U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As a result, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus became an immediate contender for best Chromebook. And with early Cyber Monday deals rolling in, now's your chance to save big. Just head over to the Samsung website, and make sure you follow the steps in the "Samsung Trade-in" section to knock the price down to $99.