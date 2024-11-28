I'm surprised to see my favorite gaming Chromebook on sale for Black Friday

When it was announced, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE was one of the first gaming-centric Chromebooks to hit the market. Despite it being more than a year old, this is still one of my favorite Chromebooks, and for Black Friday, it's on sale for $100 off.

That might not seem like much of a discount, but when you look at the whole package, your opinion might be changed. For one, it features a huge 15.6-inch QHD display and is one of the few Chromebooks to sport a 120Hz refresh rate.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Acer Chromebook 516 GE might not the be most recent version of this laptop, but it's still incredibly performant. Plus, you can save $100 for Black Friday, and get a powerful Chromebook with all of the RGB you could want.

✅Recommended if: You want one of the best Chromebooks that money can buy, even if you could care less about the RGB and gaming-centric design.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a Chromebook with a touchscreen or a convertible design.

Under the hood, the Chromebook 516 GE is powered by the Intel Core i5-1240P, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This makes for an impressive combination, especially when you remember that you can actually install Steam on here.

Only having 256GB of storage limits the number of games that you can install, but that's where cloud gaming comes in. This is one area that the Chromebook 516 GE excels, as you can enjoy the likes of NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, and other services.

Although Acer has released the Chromebook Plus 516 GE, it's more of an iterative update than anything else. Plus, it's not currently on sale, making this an easy recommendation for Black Friday.