Get a new Chromebook for less than $100 with these Black Friday deals

Black Friday is exactly one week away, but you don't need to wait to find a great Chromebook deal. As a matter of fact, these versatile laptops have been seeing hefty discounts all month long, with a few options even dropping down to $100 or less. If that sounds good to you, you've come to the right place. We've scoured the web to find all of the best Chromebooks under $100 and placed them below for your perusal.

Indeed, these Chromebooks are absurdly cheap, but that doesn't mean you're getting poor quality. These laptops come from leading brands such as HP and Lenovo, and while you'll typically get more power and battery life if you spend a little extra, you can trust that you're getting a reliable device that should handle most Chromebook-appropriate tasks with ease. Keep reading for our selections, complete with deal links and a quick look at each device's specs.

Best Chromebooks under $100

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14" HD Laptop: $249.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The first deal on the list is this incredible offer from Best Buy that sees the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i crashing down to just $99.99. That's a $150 discount, plus you're getting all the specs that you'd expect in an IdeaPad, such as a powerful Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Acer 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook: $249.99 $99.99 at Target (opens in new tab) Features like touchscreens and convertible designs are usually only found in premium Chromebooks, so we're pretty surprised to see this Acer laptop selling for a Benjamin, just in time for the holiday. In addition to that construction that lets you turn the laptop into a tablet in an instant, this Acer device boasts a bright 11.6-inch HD display, military-grade durability, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: $98 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab) No, that's not a typo. A full week before Black Friday, Walmart is selling this HP Chromebook for a mere $79. Sure, it's not the most powerful laptop on the block (and those bezels are quite the eyesore), but the HP Chromebook delivers solid performance and reliability, thanks to AMD processors, metal-reinforced corners, and 32GB of storage capacity.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 311: $219 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Rugged and versatile, the Lenovo 311 boasts an AMD dual-core processor and Radeon R5 graphics card, plus 4GB of RAM and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Pair those specs with a $129 discount at Best Buy and you're looking at an all-around great deal.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet (2nd Gen): $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sure, this isn't a Chromebook per se, but throw a Bluetooth keyboard onto the Lenovo Tab M8 and it's pretty much the same thing. This popular Android tablet comes with quad-core processing power, 32GB of storage, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The 8-inch display is a bit on the small side, but for just $79.99, we're not complaining.

So there you have it. If, after looking at these super-affordable options, you decide you want something a little more premium, go take a look at our massive list of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals, where we have options for every budget under the sun.