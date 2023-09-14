Chromebooks will now get regular updates for up to 10 years

What you need to know

Google has announced that it is extending the AUE dates for any Chromebooks released since 2019.

Previously, Chromebooks would be supported for eight years, but now, these devices will get updates for ten years.

Google is also introducing new software features to improve the energy efficiency of Chromebooks.

One of the more unique reasons to consider picking up one of the best Chromebooks is that you know that it will be supported for at least eight years. This is great for brand-new Chromebooks, but if you happen to pick up something that's a few years older, you might not realize that the AUE date is coming up. But Google is announcing a major update for Chromebooks, as they will now get ten years of automatic updates.

(Image credit: Google)

Perhaps the best part of the announcement is that this doesn't just apply to Chromebooks that are released in 2023. Instead, any Chromebook released between 2019 and now will enjoy an additional two years of updates. Basically, this means that the AUE date of your Pixelbook Go will be extended from June 2026 until June 2028. Meanwhile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) goes from June 2030 to June 2032.

Because of the popularity of Chromebooks in the education sector, Google is also revamping its Chromebook Repair Program. The company is introducing "new repair flows" that make it possible to actually fix faulty or broken Chromebooks "without a physical USB key." This is said to help speed up the overall repair process "by over 50%, as well as any lost time in the classroom."

(Image credit: Google)

These weren't the only changes announced for Chromebooks, as Google is confirming new software features for the platform. We've seen mentions of Adaptive Charging on ChromeOS for a while, which works similarly to the same feature found on your smartphones. When enabled, you'll be able to "preserve battery health," ensuring that your Chromebook will last for as long as possible.

The other feature coming soon to ChromeOS is Energy Saver, which will automatically be enabled when your Chromebook's battery gets too low. It will "reduce or turn off energy-intensive processes," allowing you to squeeze out some extra juice or at least get to a charger before turning it off. Both of these features aim to make your Chromebook more energy-efficient and are slated to be arriving "in the coming months."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) Adaptive Charging on ChromeOS screenshot (Image credit: Google)

Google is working on ways to improve the longevity of Chromebooks, even beyond when they will stop receiving regular updates. We've seen major strides being made with the separation of Chrome (the browser) from the rest of the OS with the ability to enable the Lacros browser. Not only does this give Google a way to update just the browser, but it should also mean that you'll be able to keep using your Chromebook even after the AUE date has come and gone.

As always, if you aren't sure when your Chromebook's AUE date is set, Google has a landing page that lists all of the different Chromebook models. This will give you an idea of whether you should look into picking up a new Chromebook or if you still have a few years left before needing to worry about it.