Amazon's epic back to school sale includes some record low prices on tech

Regardless of whether you're four or forty, if you're a student looking for last-minute school supplies, the Amazon back to school sale probably has exactly what you need. Sure, the online retailer is discounting all of the usual stuff, such as pencils and notebooks, but they're also slashing the prices on a wide variety of gadgets, from smartphones and watches to Chromebooks and smart TVs.

Surprisingly, some of these deals rival (or even top) those found during Amazon's biggest sale events, such as Prime Day or Black Friday, so it's definitely worth taking a look if you're trying to check items off your shopping list. We've collected some of our favorite back to school deals and placed them below. If none of these items are doing it for you, take a look at Amazon's complete back to school sale page (opens in new tab) or our guide to the best Chromebook deals for students if you're in the market for a new laptop.

Amazon's back to school sale is live right now and scheduled to last until August 21st. It's also worth noting that Amazon Prime members will see a wider selection of deals than non-paying members, so if you've been thinking about signing up, now's a good time. This is a particularly smart move for students, since the retailer is currently offering a six-month free trial of Prime for all students who sign up now. Check the link above for more information, or keep reading to see some of our favorite Amazon offers.

Amazon's back to school sale: our favorite deals

(opens in new tab) HP 14 Chromebook (Renewed): $230.92 $151.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Chromebooks are great devices for students of nearly any age, thanks to their compact size, intuitive user experience, and reasonable prices. The HP 14 is a particularly solid choice, coming complete with 4GB of RAM, over 13 hours of battery life, and a vivid 14-inch anti-glare display. Right now, you can pick up a refurbished model for just $151.99.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Boasting up to 8 hours of battery life, two distinct listening modes, and three ear tip sizes for a customized fit, Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds are a great choice for any high school or college-aged student. Amazon is currently selling the earbuds for just $99.95, which is the cheapest they've ever been through the retailer.

(opens in new tab) ScriMemo LCD Writing Tablet: $23.99 $9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Why spend money on single-use notebooks and writing utensils when you can get a cheap writing tablet that'll last forever? A perfect addition to any kid's educational toolbelt, this LCD tablet comes with an anti-glare display, six months of battery life, and it weighs less than a pound. And did I mention it's currently selling for 58% off?

(opens in new tab) Insignia 39" F20 Series Smart TV: $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) One surefire way to be the most popular dorm in the hall is to equip your room with a quality smart TV. This Insignia F20 Fire TV boasts a 39-inch HD display, Alexa voice control-compatibility, and all of your favorite streaming services built right in. This model is currently selling for $149.99, a considerable price drop of $80.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While we don't necessarily recommend buying the Z Fold 3 for the elementary school kid in your life, this historic price cut is simply too good not to mention, student or not. Amazon is currently slashing $600 off the price of the foldable phone, bringing it down to a lowest-ever price point.

This year, our aim is to be a one-stop shop for all of your back to school shopping needs. Whether you need the best student smartwatch or a new college-friendly wireless carrier, we've got you covered.