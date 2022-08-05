Back to school sales 2022 — the best Chromebook deals for students

The back to school sales have arrived in full force, and if you're looking for the best student Chromebook, you'll find some incredible deals below. Chromebooks are pretty much the perfect device for students of any age, thanks to their user-friendly design, lightweight-yet-durable construction, and a price tag that typically falls far below the standard price of a laptop. While they aren't very suitable for programming or serious gaming, most students will benefit from having one of the Chromebooks below added to their education arsenal.

But how do you know which laptop is the best Chromebook for the student in your life? You'll naturally want to start by considering the age of the user and how they plan to use it. Elementary-age kids, for instance, typically need something lightweight and durable enough to handle the occasional drop, while high school to college-aged students should consider something with sufficient memory for file storage and enough battery life to tackle those long nights of studying.

If you've been with us for awhile, you already know that we keep track of the best Chromebook deals all year round, but this guide takes a closer look at devices that are specifically well-suited for students of all ages. If you don't find what you're looking for today, feel free to check back later — we'll be updating this page with new deals all summer long.

Best student Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab) It may not be the sleekest device on the market (bezels, anyone?), but for less than $100, you can get this classroom-ready Chromebook that comes complete with a fast AMD processor, 4GB of RAM, and a solid webcam for virtual classes. Perhaps most importantly for young users, this laptop is as durable as they come, with rugged metal-reinforced edges that can withstand the occasional drop.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x360 14c: $699 $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Student or not, this Chromebook deal is simply too good not to mention. At this very moment, you can pick up the HP Chromebook x360 14c for just $399 at Best Buy. That's a $300 drop from its usual price tag of $699, plus you're getting a laptop with a gorgeous 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, speakers from Bang & Olufsen, and a convertible design that lets you turn that laptop into a tablet in an instant.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11" Chromebook: $219.99 $114.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The IdeaPad 3 is a great choice for just about any student because it boasts a perfect balance of performance, durability, and lightweight construction. You'll also get up to 10 hours of battery life and advanced virus protection built right into the device. Amazon is currently slashing over $100 off the price of the IdeaPad 3, bringing to down to just $116.99.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 315: $249 $129 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Currently just $129 at Best Buy, this versatile Acer Chromebook boasts a generous 15.6" anti-glare display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and an estimated 8-second boot time thanks to its powerful Intel Celeron processor. And did I mention that it weighs less than four pounds? Although it lacks a touchscreen, these features make the Chromebook 315 a great choice for any high school or college-aged student.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $289 $218 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Although it's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop, the Acer Spin 311 deserves an honorable mention in every list of the best student Chromebooks. Stylish and portable, the 311 features a totally convertible design with up to 10 hours of battery life and a durable 11.6" Gorilla Glass display, making it a great choice for any older student or responsible kid. Right now you can get one of these Chromebooks for a solid 24% off at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 11.6" Chromebook 4: $229 $119 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Compact and easy-to-use, this Samsung Chromebook is a perfect pick for younger students who need something simple to get their classwork done. The laptop boasts 4GB of RAM and up to 12.5 hours of battery life so you can take it to class without stressing over the power cord. Walmart is currently slashing a generous $110 off the retail price of this Chromebook, bringing it down a very-reasonable $119.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x2 11: $569.99 $349.99 at HP (opens in new tab) Unsurprisingly, HP is also getting involved in the back to school madness by slashing a significant $220 off the price of the 11-inch HP Chromebook x2. A solid choice for college students, this laptop boasts a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a vibrant, 11-inch touchscreen display, and over 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Once you pick out an affordable Chromebook, take that money you saved and check out our list of Chromebook accessories for students, where we've collected some great options for laptop sleeves, USB cords, headphones, and more.