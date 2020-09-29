If you've been eyeing up the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra but didn't want to spend top-dollar to get one, then today is your lucky day. Amazon is currently discounting the top-of-the-line 512GB model by $350, dropping it to the same price as the 128GB version. While other models are discounted by around $200, this is an unprecedented price drop for the new flagship phone.

To look at, the Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra are remarkably similar save for a few details that lead to the difference in price between the two models.

Both phones are almost the same physical size with just a few millimeters separating the two. The screens are also similar in size with the Note 20 featuring a 6.7-inch display and the Note 20 Ultra fitting in a 6.9-inch panel. The respective size of the batteries is also similarly close at 4,300 and 4,500mAh, respectively, and both models are powered by the same Snapdragon 865+ chipset. You'll also get fast charging, wireless charging, stereo speakers, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, IP68 water resistance, and of course the S Pen with both models.

Take a closer look at the details, though, and you'll see where things start to diverge. The Note 20 features less RAM with 8GB compared to the Ultra's 12GB. The Ultra on sale today also has 512GB of internal storage and features a microSD card for further expansion.

The Note 20 Ultra also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes for a much smoother experience compared to the Note 20's 60Hz. Its larger display is also slightly curved at the edges, which may or may not be to your tastes. When it comes to build-quality, the Note 20 Ultra will also feel more premium with a glass back compared to the regular Note 20's plastic covering.

The discounts at Amazon represent some of the best Note 20 deals around, especially for the top-tier model. We don't know how long the discount will hang around, nor if it is simply a pricing mistake, so don't wait if you're in the market for one.