There are so many sales on great Android phones year round, but this Moto G7 Plus deal is not one to be missed for those looking to nab a cheap Android phone right now. If you shop directly at Motorola, you can score the 6.2-inch device for just $119.99.

That's $130 off its retail price and a match for the lowest we have ever seen it go. B&H also has it at that price and Amazon has it for just a few bucks extra if you prefer to shop at those places.

Over 50% off Moto G7 Plus The Moto G7 Plus offers great performance for an excellent price. With a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display and Dolby Audio speakers, this phone is made for entertainment. $119.99 $249.99 $130 off See at Motorola

Motorola has been offering phones at insanely reasonable prices that perform far better than the cost might lead you to believe. The Moto G7 Plus one of the most powerful devices to be offered in the G lineup of phones from last generation, and at this price, now is the time to pick it up.

The G7 Plus offers a dual rear camera setup that includes OIS (optical image stabilization) to ensure your photos are always in focus and vibrant with included HDR technology. When it comes to recording videos of your favorite moments, you'll be able to capture that footage in a sharp 4K resolution. You'll be able to replay everything your shoot with the big 6.2-inch display.

The screen is more than just your average display, it offers Full HD+ with its Max Vision IPD LCD panel. This means everything you watch will be vibrant and crystal clear. Whether you're enjoying a movie or game on your G7 Plus, it'll sound fantastic with the Doly Audio tuned stereo speakers. Then, if you are in a situation where you need to be a little quieter, you'll be able to plug in your favorite headphones into the 3.5mm headphone jack.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired up with 4GB of RAM, you'll have no trouble getting any of your tasks completed. Should you fill-up the built-in 64GB of storage, you can pop in a microSD card to expand your capacity up to 512GB. The Moto G7 Plus also comes with NFC for making contactless payments.