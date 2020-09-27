This week 3 matchup includes the Panthers as the underdogs against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Carolina isn't favored for a good reason: there are multiple problems on the field. Christian McCaffrey at running back is out with an ankle sprain and could miss as much as six weeks. This hurts the offensive in a big way. It also doesn't help that last week, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater gave up three turnovers to Tampa Bay.

While the Chargers aren't a lock to destroy the Panthers, they do have a solid and mostly steady roster. The biggest wildcard the Chargers face is at the quarterback position where Tyrod Taylor was a last-minute scratch with chest pains. The rookie Justin Herbert performed really well in his debut considering the unexpected nature of his start. Herbert threw for over 300 yards and mostly dazzled, despite having an interception mixed in.

Unless Los Angeles finds a way to really screw this game up, there shouldn't be any surprises at the end. The Chargers need to exploit some of the Panthers current pain points and then not give up the ball to make sure they remain the favorites throughout the game.

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Where and when?

The Carolina Panthers at the home of the Los Angeles Chargers happens at 4:05 PM ET — or 1:05 PM CT. No fans will be in attendance at SoFi Stadium when the Chargers try to win at home. The game will be broadcast on CBS though so it should be easy enough to catch the action from home or wherever you stream.

Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Carolina and Los Angeles game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers online in the U.S.

This game is set to be broadcast on CBS. You can watch CBS online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website, and there's also the option of subscribing on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month with a seven-day FREE trial currently being offered to new users.

Of course, CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at the SoFi Stadium for free!

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & RedZone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

How to stream Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers live in the UK

American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately, this Panthers and Chargers matchup isn't one of Sky's featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilizing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular-season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Live stream Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Australia

If you're planning on watching this game down in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.