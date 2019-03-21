Best answer: Google CEO Sundar Pichai specifically mentioned Pixel phones when speaking of Stadia's supported platforms, but that doesn't mean it won't see a wider release on more Android phones.

How do we know if it will come to all Android phones?

We don't know for sure, but it's a solid guess that it will come to a lot of them. At Google's GDC 2019 keynote, company CEO Sundar Pichai said, "With Google, your games will be immediately discoverable by 2 billion people on a Chrome browser, Chromebook, Chromecast, Pixel device. And we have plans to support more browsers and platforms over time."

Though he did not mention other Android phones by name, it's within reason that any smartphone with a decent LTE or Wi-Fi connection should be able to use Stadia, lest Google shut out a large portion of the market.

What about iPhones and iPads?

It's unclear right now how Stadia will be distributed on phones — whether it will be a discrete app, or more of an experience within the Chrome browser. If it's the former you can bet that Google will offer an iOS version, as it does almost every other app. If it's Chrome-based, as it is on Chromebooks and Chromecast, it won't work on iOS devices, since the Chrome version available on iOS uses Apple's Safari engine and excludes Google's specific optimizations.

What about tablets?

Google notes that Stadia will be available on "select phones and tablets." Again, these were not mentioned by name, but the Assassin's Creed Odyssey demo at GDC 2019 was seen running on a Pixel Slate. You may also see Stadia come to other Google-branded tablets like the Nexus.

What's a cheap way to use Stadia without buying an expensive phone or tablet?

If you have a smart television like nearly half of all American households, you can pick up the latest Chromecast Ultra and start streaming games to your television once Stadia is available in your region.