Samsung unveiled a new feature coming to its 2022 Smart TV models at the Consumer Electronics Show today called the Samsung Gaming Hub. This new interface will offer access to cloud streaming gaming services such as Google Stadia, Nvidia's GeForce Now, and Utomik with "more to come."

The Samsung Gaming Hub will allow players to launch games from these services directly from one screen and be able to "explore, search, and buy new games" from within the hub. The interface will also include access to YouTube and HDMI-connected consoles plugged into the TV.

According to a press release, users will be able pair a controller with the Samsung Gaming Hub itself to use between cloud services and gaming consoles. The company said in a statement to The Verge that PlayStation and Xbox controllers will support the seamless switching at launch.

The Samsung Gaming Hub will be one part of the overall 2022 Smart Hub, which also includes Media and Lifestyle categories. The gaming interface will launch for select 2022 Smart TVs later this year.

Google continued to expand Stadia and its best games to more hardware throughout 2021 by consistently adding devices and TVs that run Android TV. It also launched a dedicated app for recent LG Smart TVs that support webOS 5.0 and above towards the end of the year.