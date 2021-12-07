Stadia now officially supports LG Smart TVs with its own app beginning today, Google announced. The integration was initially revealed earlier this year by LG.

The Stadia app can be downloaded directly to the television from the LG Content Store with no external streaming stick or device required. The app only works with LG Smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0, which covers the 2020 and 2021 series of LG televisions.

All that is required for LG owners is a Stadia account and a compatible controller to start playing some of the best Stadia games streamed to their televisions. Those that did not pick up a cheap or free Stadia controller last month can sync a third-party controller through Bluetooth or the mobile Stadia app via Phone Link. The smartphone could also be used as a controller itself with a virtual gamepad.

Google had opened support for more devices to run Stadia last June, but official support was limited to a select number of devices that ran Google TV and Android TV. Any Android TV or Google TV device can run Stadia, though technically in an "experimental support" feature where results may vary depending on the device.