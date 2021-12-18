Gryphon makes mesh Wi-Fi routers with a focus on security with advanced parental controls, built-in network security, and VPN access to your home network. Gryphon's Tower router is a tri-band WI-Fi system with enough coverage for small to medium homes with a single unit and a large home with two. Gryphon Tower is just $170 for 12 hours at Amazon or $297 for two. You can also go with the smaller Gryphon Guardian router starting at $68 for one with up to 1,800 square feet of coverage.

Gryphon routers are quick to set up with the Gryphon app with a simple menu that's easy to set up. With a subscription to Gryphon Premium, you get ESET network security and access to Gryphon HomeBound which allows you to connect to your home network while away from home with an app download. Parental controls are set up by creating profiles for each member of the house so restrictions can be tailored specifically to each person. As we saw in our review of the WI-Fi 6 Gryphon AX these features are easy and straightforward to set up.

The larger Gryphon Tower is a tri-band Wi-Fi 5 router with AC3000 speeds with a single 2.4GHz band and two 5GHz bands. This extra band can help distribute the Wi-Fi load so multiple devices can access the network without dropping speed. This is also helped by the inclusion of 4x4 MU-MIMO support.

Gryphon Guardian comes with a dual-band AC1200 connection with a 2.4GHz and 5GHz band. This router is great for a small home or apartment and covers up to 1,800 square feet. These speeds are right in line with the other best mesh Wi-Fi routers like Google Wifi. If you need more coverage, it can be combined with two more Gryphon Gaurdian nodes or even the Gryphon Tower.

Upgrade your Wi-Fi coverage and network security

Gryphon Tower AC3000 (1-pack) | $30 off Cover up to 3,000 square feet with the tri-band Wi-Fi 5 Gryphon Tower router. This router comes with Gryphon's parental control, internet security, and HomeBound VPN software. $170 at Amazon Gryphon Tower AC3000 (2-pack) | $53 off Expand your Gryphon Tower coverage to 5,000 square feet with a second router to build a mesh network in your home without giving up any of the security features. $297 at Amazon Gryphon Guardian AC1200 (1-pack) | $12 off The Gryphon Guardian is a compact mesh router with enough speed for most internet connections with an AC1200 connection. On its own, it covers 1,800 square feet and is a good fit for a small house or apartment. $68 at Amazon Gryphon Guardian AC1200 (3-pack) | $30 off Add two more Guardian nodes to take you coverage up to 5,000 square feet with support for internet speeds up to 550Mbps. $170 at Amazon