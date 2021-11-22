Though it's not Black Friday yet, that isn't stopping some genuinely amazing deals from rolling out early. One device that is hot this year is video doorbells, and one of the very best video doorbells is from Google in the Nest Doorbell. It integrates with so many other devices that it can truly change how you monitor and answer your front door. Google itself is offering up to $80 off, with many other retailers coming out with Nest Doorbell deals too.

Google offers two Nest Doorbell options, a hard-wired and a battery-powered version. Both support viewing the camera remotely or via a smart display like the Google Nest Hub Max. Along with looking to see who is at the door before you take the time to walk to your door, you also will have the option to speak with the person via two-way audio.

Aside from how each is powered, the main differences come in are the features available for free versus with a subscription. The battery-powered Nest Doorbell is the newest version and has many features that once required a subscription for free. For example, you can be alerted if the doorbell detects motion, a person, packages, animals, or a vehicle. This means the doorbell can act as a security camera as well as a doorbell.