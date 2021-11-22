Though it's not Black Friday yet, that isn't stopping some genuinely amazing deals from rolling out early. One device that is hot this year is video doorbells, and one of the very best video doorbells is from Google in the Nest Doorbell. It integrates with so many other devices that it can truly change how you monitor and answer your front door. Google itself is offering up to $80 off, with many other retailers coming out with Nest Doorbell deals too.
Google offers two Nest Doorbell options, a hard-wired and a battery-powered version. Both support viewing the camera remotely or via a smart display like the Google Nest Hub Max. Along with looking to see who is at the door before you take the time to walk to your door, you also will have the option to speak with the person via two-way audio.
Aside from how each is powered, the main differences come in are the features available for free versus with a subscription. The battery-powered Nest Doorbell is the newest version and has many features that once required a subscription for free. For example, you can be alerted if the doorbell detects motion, a person, packages, animals, or a vehicle. This means the doorbell can act as a security camera as well as a doorbell.
The battery-powered option also comes with video clips in the 3-hour even history for you to go back and review. Whereas the wired version only offers still images. One of the most significant benefits of the wired Nest Doorbell is that you won't have to worry about replacing the battery. However, you'll want to ensure your home's wiring is compatible with the doorbells.
When do the Black Friday Nest Doorbell deals begin?
Even though Black Friday doesn't officially start until Friday, November 26, that doesn't mean that sales haven't already begun. The wait and rush of past shopping seasons are thankfully gone. Instead of staying up all night until the clock hits midnight to start getting the best savings, many retailers are already kicking out fantastic discounts on the Nest Doorbell. So go ahead and get your shopping out of the way now so you can enjoy sleeping in after Thanksgiving.
Where to find the best Black Friday Nest Doorbell deals
While Google itself has some pretty great savings on the Nest Doorbell, don't automatically bypass other retailers. It's a good idea to shop around not just for a direct discount on the device, but also you might miss out on some bundle options with some other great smart home deals. In addition, there's a very good chance that stores like Best Buy and B&H could pair the Nest Doorbell with a Nest Hub to sweeten the deal even more.
