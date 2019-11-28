Now's a great time to spend some of that Google Play credit you've been saving up or quickly load up your account with a Google Play gift card.

Thanksgiving is the time of year when families come together to relax and eat — and talk about all the great Black Friday deals you've already scored. While it's easy to think of all the cool products on sale this time of year, Google has also done a great job of offering steep discounts on some great digital entertainment, from mobile games to movies and TV shows. These can be great for entertaining the fam after Thanksgiving dinner, or maybe as an early Christmas gift to yourself or your loved ones.

Google Play gift cards are the best way to buy what you want without leaving a credit card on file. The best part is that you can choose the denomination of your gift card, from $25 up to $200.

Games up to 80% off

Google has a ton of great deals on some outstanding premium games in the Google Play Store. If you've been looking for something to distract yourself form the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, you should check out the full list of Black Friday deals or check out some of our top picks of games we love that are currently on sale.

Our top deal recommendations for games

Movies up to 60% off

Once everyone has finished Thanksgiving dinner and the dishes are done, nothing's better than settling in on the couch and watching a movie while you wait for the turkey coma to kick in. The Google Play store has a bunch of great deals on digital downloads of some recent releases and old family classics, available to rent or buy in 4K, that are sure to keep the whole family entertained.

Our top deal recommendations for movies

TV Seasons from $4.99

The free time afforded around the holidays are a great time to relax and binge through some of your old TV favorites, or fall in love with a new show. For Black Friday, Google has some steep discounts on whole seasons of TV shows, from comedy classics like Friends and The Big Bang Theory and breathtaking docu-series like Planet Earth. The prices start as low as $5 for hours of great entertainment.

Our top deal recommendations for TV seasons

Audiobooks under $7

If you don't find that you've got time to sit down and read a book cover to cover these days, you should try listening to an audiobook instead.

There's a ton of great deals on audiobooks in the Play Store, including some great self-help titles such as Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World by Admiral William H. McRaven. You can buy these books for yourself, or gift them to a friend or family member.