With COVID numbers on the rise, many people are making the responsible but difficult choice not to travel to visit loved ones this holiday season. Instead, they are coordinating virtual family get-togethers via Zoom, Skype, Duo, or other video chat platforms. Thanks to this awesome Black Friday deal on the Amazon Echo (2nd Gen), you can easily keep in touch with your friends and family on a beautiful 10.1-inch screened Alexa smart speaker.

Even though it's a few years old now, the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) is one of the biggest and best Echo Show devices available. It sports a bright HD-quality 10.1-inch display, which is perfect for catching up on Jack Ryan or The Expanse, and its large touch targets make it a great smart home hub.

My absolute favorite feature on the Echo Show (2nd Gen) is its use as a smart digital photo frame. There's nothing better than glancing over and reliving memories from happier times. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get unlimited free photo storage through Amazon Photos.

Amazon continues to add video chat platform compatibility to the Echo Show lineup. Of course, you can make an Echo Show to Echo Show call with Alexa, but you can also call people through Skype and Zoom, or make calls through your carrier like AT&T. This makes it a great device to check in on parents or grandparents, particularly when paired with Alexa Care Hub.

The Echo Show (2nd Gen) makes a great primary device, especially when paired with one of the smaller Echo Show speakers like the Echo Show 8 or Echo Show 5. You can keep the larger Show in your living room or kitchen and have the smaller ones scattered around the house, like in the home office or bedroom. Once you have one of these in your life, you're going to want more, so why not save some of your hard-earned money and grab one on Black Friday special!