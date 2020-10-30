There's no use in waiting 'til Thanksgiving to start your holiday shopping. Black Friday deals are starting even before November this year! We're seeing retailers like Best Buy and Target offering deals we'd normally expect during the end of next month right now instead. Tech, home decor, appliances and more are dropping in price, such as this Shark Navigator NV360 Upright Vacuum. Right now it's discounted by $130, bringing its price down to $99.99. This deal marks a return to the best price this vacuum has ever reached.
This deal at Amazon is a price-match of a sale happening at Best Buy, so you could also pick it up there once it inevitably sells out at Amazon. This low price certainly won't last forever, so don't wait!
The Shark Navigator NV360 is a powerful, upright vacuum featuring Lift-Away technology, allowing you to lift away the pod and clean above the floor with a lightweight, versatile handheld vac. You can shutoff its spinning brushroll for gentle bare floor cleaning. It has a large-capacity dust cup for longer cleaning sessions, while its anti-allergen complete seal works to capture and trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside. Best of all, it's lightweight enough to make manuevering around furniture and other obstacles a breeze.
This is one of Shark's most popular vacuums these days, featuring a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with reviews from nearly 10,000 customers. It's also currently the #1 seller in upright vacuums, though today's stellar low price is surely helping out there.
We'll be seeing plenty more Black Friday deals going live over the next few weeks, so now is the time to keep your eyes peeled! We're keeping track of all the best discounts that are currently available in our guide to Black Friday 2020.
