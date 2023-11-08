Early Black Friday Chromebook deals of 2023

Thanksgiving may be two weeks away, but the Black Friday sales have already started; and they're no joke when it comes to Chromebook deals. Every retailer across the web has begun discounting these versatile laptops ahead of the sale, and we've done the work of gathering our top picks into one guide.

As you may know, buying a cheap Chromebook is a perfect way to get all of the power and performance you need for considerably less than a Windows or Macbook laptop. Yes, some of the specs are lower than you might want if you're tackling some performance-intensive tasks or serious gaming, but ChromeOS is well-suited to the needs of anyone just wanting to do a bit of work from home, browse the net, write up documents for work/school, or binge their favorite Netflix show.

Keep reading to see a selection of Black Friday deals available now, and if you don't find anything today, be sure to check back later: plenty of new holiday offers are sure to be just around the corner.

Editor's top pick

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook (4GB/64GB): $319 $194 at Amazon The Slim 3 Chromebook from Lenovo offers a lightweight and portable design, to go along with its 14-inch display. It's also a battery beast, as Lenovo rates the Slim 3 Chromebook to last for at least 13 hours. You can grab one for yourself from Amazon and save more than 28%. Price comparison: Best Buy - $319

Acer Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): $699.99 $569.99 at Best Buy Acer is always at the top of the list when trying to find the best Chromebook. Without a doubt, the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 offers almost the perfect balance of cost and performance. Surprisingly, Best Buy has slashed the price by $130, bringing the price down to just $570 for a limited time.

Acer Chromebook 315 32GB: $259.99 $170.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon today and you can get 16% off the price of the 32GB Acer Chromebook 315, a versatile device with a vibrant 15.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and up to 12.5 hours of battery life. The biggest drawback with this laptop is that it doesn't have a touchscreen. Price check: Best Buy - $169.99

Lenovo Chromebook deals

Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook (Intel): $549.99 $494.99 at Lenovo With the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook, you'll find a 14-inch touchscreen display, a 1080p FHD webcam, and a convertible design that is divine. Meanwhile, Lenovo has snuck a pretty good deal in, as you can currently save 10% on this excellent Chromebook.

HP Chromebook Deals

HP Chromebook 15a-nb0023dx: $499 $349.99 at Best Buy Weird naming scheme aside, this Chromebook from HP is quite a bit more impressive than you might think. It sports a massive 15.6-inch display, is powered by Intel's Core i3, paired with 8GB of RAM, and can even go from 0-50% in just 45 minutes.

HP Chromebook x360 14c-cd0013dx: $699 $448.99 at Best Buy If you're a fan of HP Chromebooks but want a convertible, then the x360 14c is the way to go. This Chromebook has just about everything could want from the massive trackpad to the built-in fingerprint scanner. Since this is technically last year's model, you can save $250 on a Chromebook that will still last for another 9 years.

More Chromebook brands

Of course, this list only features a few of the many excellent brands that sell Chromebooks. In addition to smartphones and wearables, Samsung makes quite a few impressive Chromebooks, while HP and Dell are known for selling their own powerful devices. Although it's a little hard to find on sale, HP also sells the HP Dragonfly Pro, a laptop that we selected as the "best premium pick" in our guide to the best Chromebooks. If that device happens to go on sale during Black Friday, we'll update this page.