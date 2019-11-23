Amazon's Black Friday Week promotion has already kicked off, and the deals are flowing steady already. If you aren't already shopping, you are doing Black Friday wrong this year. Several retailers have been selling stuff at significant discounts all month, so that means you've potentially been missing out on some great deals just to shop on a single day. Don't worry, though. It's not too late to turn things around and get yourself some really great stuff for less.

Let's take a look through all the tech, toys, and more that Amazon has on sale right now that you can purchase at Black Friday pricing without the craziness that comes with the big event. We are only 6 days away, so time is ticking.

Amazon Services

Ahead of big shopping events, Amazon tends to offer free (or heavily discounted) subscriptions to the services you can use on (also discounted) Amazon devices.

Amazon Music Unlimited Four Month Subscription - $0.99 (Save $39) - Shop deal now

Amazon Kinde Unlimited - Unlimited reading. Unlimited listening. Any device. - $0.00 (Save $30) - Shop deal now

You can sign up for one of these offers, or both. Be sure to set reminders to cancel if you don't want to get charged, because both auto-renew at full price.

Fire Tablets

These capable tablets are normally priced rather affordably, but Black Friday brings that to a whole new level.

You're going to have to look really hard to find a better tablet deal than what Amazon is offering here for Black Friday 2019. Even after you look, you'll probably realize you failed, and then end up ordering one of these, so why not cut out that middle wasted time and just grab one today. You can use them to watch media, play games, surf the internet, and more.

Kindle

You don't have to lug around a ton of books with you to read in your down time anymore. Load up hundreds of your favorites right on one of these easy to transport Kindle e-readers.

Several of these devices were only just released earlier this year, making these the biggest price drops we've seen on them so far. Kindle's have grown in popularity over the years, and if you know someone still filling their bag with books or running out of things to read, grab one of these for them today.

Ring

If you can't see who's at your front door when they press your doorbell, you aren't living in 2019. These are some crazy discounts on Ring's Video Doorbells, so don't miss out.

Ring Video Doorbell Camera (Certified Refurbished) - Comes with full warranty - $59.99 (Save $30) - Shop deal now

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 Bundle - $139 (Save $150) - Shop deal now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 Bundle - $179 (Save $160) - Shop deal now

Ring Peephole Cam - $149 (Save $50) - Shop deal now

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show bundle is one of the best Black Friday deals we will see around. It combines two very useful devices into one truly affordable package. You can use the Echo Show 5 to see who's at your door without getting up, and the Video Doorbell 2 works for most people (doesn't require existing wiring) and it is just $10 cheaper than this without the bundle!

Echo

Most of Amazon's Echo devices are not on sale yet, but several of them have dropped in price to kick off Black Friday Week.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker 3-Pack - Use coupon code DOT3PACK for savings - $64.97 (Save $85) - Shop deal now

for savings - $64.97 (Save $85) - Shop deal now Echo Sub - Powerful subwoofer for your Echo (requires compatible Echo device) - $109.99 (Save $20) - Shop deal now

Echo Link - Stream hi-fi music to your stereo system - $169.99 (Save $30) - Shop deal now

Echo Link Amp - Stream and amplify hi-fi music to your speakers - $239.99 (Save $60) - Shop deal now

The best deal here is the 3-pack of Echo devices. You may think it's silly to buy so many at once, but after you get Alexa into one room of your home you are going to want to add them to more rooms. Just stock up now and save big in the process.

Fire TV

The Fire TV hardware on its own is pretty affordable these days, but these bundles combine it with an Echo Dot and help you save even more.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot Bundle - $41.99 (Save $48) - Shop deal now

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot Bundle - $46.99 (Save $53) - Shop deal now

These days everyone is streaming something. Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are amongst the most popular streaming devices in the whole world, and at these prices it's hard to resist grabbing one for yourself. Even if you already have one, maybe it's time to upgrade to 4K, or grab one for a spare TV you have at home.

Smartphones

Phones have come down in price, but when buying unlocked and paying upfront, you should take any savings that you can get.

Last year's Pixel 3 is quite a deal at this price, but it's hard to pass up such a nice offer on Samsung's latest Galaxy lineup. The phones even come with free wireless earbuds, which makes the deal even sweeter. You can't go wrong with either phone, honestly.

Wireless headphones

There are some really great deals available, bit Jabra's highly-rated Elite 65t buds are the ones to get.

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa-enabled earbuds - $99.99 (Save $30) - Shop deal now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - $139 (Save $20) - Shop deal now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - $164.99 (Save $34) - Shop deal now

Apple AirPods Pro - $234.98 (Save $14) - These newly released headphones are already on sale, and ship within 2 days - Shop deal now

Wireless headphones come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and prices these days. It really comes down to personal preference as to which ones you'll like the most, but you can't go wrong with any of the options listed above.

Smartwatch / Fitness Trackers

Maybe you just want notification on your wrist, or maybe it's time to start tracking your health a little closer. Either way, save money while doing it.

The Apple Watch is insanely popular, and at these prices it's not hard to understand why. If you own an iPhone, it's a no-brainer choice, but if you're on Android you're going to want to look at what Fitbit has to offer.

Toys

Odds are someone, somewhere, on one of your lists has a toy that they want. Amazon has a bunch on sale, so shop these discounts today.

There are so many toy deals available it's hard to list them all. Be sure to check them all out so that you don't miss out on any of them.

