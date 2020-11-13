If you're on the lookout for the best Black Friday smart home deals, look no further. We've scoured the far corners of the interwebs to find a collection of some of the best-connected home devices and appliances . From smart speakers to smart kitchen gadgets, smart lights to home security cameras, and everything in-between. We will continue to update this list as we find even more great deals. Now get out there and start saving on your holiday shopping!

If you're looking for a little more from your bedside smart speaker, but you don't like dealing with Amazon's Alexa smart voice assistant or the Echo Dot with Clock, then the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is your best bet. It gives you hands-free access to Google Assistant, along with a clear and easy-to-read clock. It really is your favorite stand-by alarm clock, just made smarter for 2020!

Expect to see a ton of Black Friday deals on all sorts of smart home devices over the coming weeks. We'll keep this post updated as new information comes to light and ensure that all of the Black Friday deals below are the very best on offer.

Best Black Friday smart home deals

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

Black Friday 2020 is going to be big with a huge online focus, which means it's going to be hard to keep up and ensure you maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Black Friday. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.