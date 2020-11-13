If you're on the lookout for the best Black Friday smart home deals, look no further. We've scoured the far corners of the interwebs to find a collection of some of the best-connected home devices and appliances. From smart speakers to smart kitchen gadgets, smart lights to home security cameras, and everything in-between. We will continue to update this list as we find even more great deals. Now get out there and start saving on your holiday shopping!
If you're looking for a little more from your bedside smart speaker, but you don't like dealing with Amazon's Alexa smart voice assistant or the Echo Dot with Clock, then the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is your best bet. It gives you hands-free access to Google Assistant, along with a clear and easy-to-read clock. It really is your favorite stand-by alarm clock, just made smarter for 2020!
Expect to see a ton of Black Friday deals on all sorts of smart home devices over the coming weeks. We'll keep this post updated as new information comes to light and ensure that all of the Black Friday deals below are the very best on offer.
Best Black Friday smart home deals
TP-Link - Kasa WIFI Smart A19 Light Bulb - Multicolor | Save up to $13 at various retailers
This smart light bulb works with your favorite voice assistants (yes, that one too) and does not require a hub. It puts out 800 lumens and is Energy Star certified. Set the mood from your phone app or smart speaker with thousands of colors and shades.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack | Save $15 at Best Buy
The absolute easiest way to get started building out your smart home is by picking up a pack of smart plugs. Turn any dumb lamp or appliance into a smart device in minutes, and control them through the app or your voice assistant. This 2-pack saves you the trouble of making multiple purchases because once you have one, you're going to want more.
Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player | Save up to $11 at various retailers
The Chromecast with Google TV and Fire TV Sticks get all the attention, but if you want a simple streaming stick that works with just about every service imaginable, this is a fantastic value. Plus, Roku remotes are just the best.
Nest Mini (2nd Gen) | Save up to $21 at various retailers
If you use Google services at all, you're going to love this little puck-shaped smart speaker. It can fit just about anywhere, including the wall, thanks to mounting brackets on the bottom side. The speaker sounds better than the first generation, comes in several fun colors, and the fabric covering is made from recycled materials.
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | Save $10 at various retailers
Remember those old chunky garage remote control devices that you had in your car, perhaps clipped to the overhead visor? Yeah, forget those. With the Chamberlain MyQ Garage Door Opener, you can open your garage with your smart voice assistant or even set up automated routines to open and close it when you're within a certain proximity of home. Amazon Prime members can opt into free Amazon Key delivery service with this device as well.
Lenovo Smart Display 7 | Save up to $50 at various retailers
You don't have to get a Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show to get a great smart screen. The Lenovo Smart Display 7 is one of our favorite devices to come out over the past year, and it takes up less room than the Nest Hub Max or Echo Show 10. It's significantly less expensive too.
Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer | Save up to $41 at various retailers
If you've gotten into the pandemic pastime of home cooking, then you'll love this smart meat thermometer. There are no messy or annoying wires to deal with; you just stick it in and leave it. Through the app, you can set timers and alerts or even follow assisted cooking programs for specific types of meat. It even comes with a magnetic charging dock.
Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition | Save up to $70 at various retailers
Smart TVs are all the rage these days, and some of the best come with Amazon's Fire TV OS pre-installed. Of those, we really like the Insignia models, which come in sizes from 24-inches up to 70-inches. This 32-inch model is a sweet spot for guest rooms, dorm rooms, or home offices, and you can get it for under $100.
Honeywell Home - Smart Color Thermostat | Save up to $99 at various retailers
There's more to the smart thermostat landscape than just Nest and ecobee. Honeywell is a well-established name in home and industrial HVAC systems, so it's no surprise that its devices have made some of our best smart thermostat lists. This model is down to just $100 for Black Friday and works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.
Arlo Video Doorbell | Save $20 at various retailers
The smart video doorbell market is becoming more and more crowded by the day. Still, in addition to the Rings and Nests of the world, there are other reputable, secure, and affordable devices available from companies like Arlo. Not only does this give you the option of local or cloud storage, but it is one of the best at capturing pre-recording videos.
Samsung Jetbop Robot Mop | Save $100 at various retailers
Robot vacuums are a dime a dozen these days, but the selection of quality robot mops is much smaller. Thanks to these Black Friday deals, you can get a Samsung Jetbop Mop for under $200. While this mop can't be controlled by a voice assistant or app, it can intelligently navigate your home, and come back to automatically dock and recharge. Plus, it will save your back any additional misery.
Arlo Pro 3 4-Camera System | Save $300 at Best Buy
Thankfully there are several great Arlo devices on sale during the Black Friday season because once you add one to your home, you're going to want to add more. This 4-camera system helps you get full coverage over your house. It records 2K video with 160-degree viewing angles, two-way audio with sirens, and works with your favorite smart assistants.
How do I prepare for Black Friday?
Black Friday 2020 is going to be big with a huge online focus, which means it's going to be hard to keep up and ensure you maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Black Friday. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.
Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.
