The Nvidia Shield Android TV Pro 4K HDR streaming media player has dropped to $179.99 today at Amazon. It looks like Amazon is price matching a similar deal at Best Buy, which would make this a part of the latter retailer's Green Monday sale. So the price is only good for today and may disappear before long. The Pro normally sells for $200 and deals are especially rare on this version.

If you don't want the full Pro version, you can still save some money today. Grab the regular non-Pro 4K version down to just $129.99, which is also a $20 a discount. Both sales match what we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the top of the Nvidia Shield TV lineup and offers some of the best features. It's a powerful machine with great internals, too. You get Nvidia's Tegra X1+ chip along with next-generation AI upscaling so everything you watch is in the highest resolution possible, which includes upscaling HD content to 4K. It also has two USB 3.0 ports, which you can use for everything from storage expansion to USB peripherals to gaming controllers. There's a Plex Media Server built in, which is a really big deal for bringing all your content together. It also has 3GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

Enhance both your video and your audio thanks to a full range of support for tech like Dolby Vision for HDR content and both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus for amazing surround sound and immersive audio. Use the dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, or Gigabit Ethernet port to stay connected at all times.

With Android TV, you have access to an unlimited amount of entertainment. Access all your favorite apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. If you buy a separate game controller, which you can find for $60 at Amazon, you can turn your new device into a console and play a lot of today's most popular games. With Nvidia's GeForce Now that even includes cloud-based games you wouldn't expect to be able to play.

With Google Assistant built right in, you can control the Shield TV Pro with your voice. Do all the things you'd be able to do with a voice assistant on any other device. View live camera feeds, get the weather, and control the rest of your smart home without getting up from the couch.