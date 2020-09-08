You don't have to spend over $100 to find a dependable smartwatch. The Amazfit Bip is an affordable pick originally priced at $70 which does it all, from heart rate monitoring to receiving notifications from your phone, and right now it's on sale to save you even further. You'll score the Amazfit Bip for only $49.99 at B&H thanks to a coupon for 29% off that applies automatically when you add it to your cart there. The $20 discount is available on all three color options, including black, cloud white, and cinnabar red.
The budget-friendly Amazfit Bip smartwatch is the perfect option if you're trying to find a wearable without spending triple digits. It's lightweight and features an always-on display with a battery that lasts up to 30 days on a single 2.5-hour charge.
This fitness tracker has a robust array of abilities, ranging from heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS all the way to tracking steps, calories, sleep quality, and workout effectiveness. It'll also keep you updated on incoming push notifications, phone calls, emails, and text messages. Your purchase also includes a one-year warranty. In our review of the Amazfit Bip, the smartwatch scored 4.5 out of 5 stars back in late 2018.
You'll get free expedited shipping on the Amazfit Bip at B&H. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.
