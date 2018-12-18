When you've got a big, expensive all-glass phone like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 you'll want to take full advantage of all those premium features you've paid for, which includes wireless charging. Whether you want to stick with a Samsung-made wireless charging pad or opt for Anker's $14 wireless charging pad, we've got the best wireless charging options for your Galaxy Note 9 right here!

If you're interested in charging your Note 9 wirelessly, the best option is Samsung's $52 Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad. The charging mat provides versatility and looks great while doing so. But if you don't want to shell out that much for a wireless charger, then the $19 Samsung Wireless Charging Pad is also just as good.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.