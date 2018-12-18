When you've got a big, expensive all-glass phone like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 you'll want to take full advantage of all those premium features you've paid for, which includes wireless charging. Whether you want to stick with a Samsung-made wireless charging pad or opt for Anker's $14 wireless charging pad, we've got the best wireless charging options for your Galaxy Note 9 right here!
Best overall
Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad
Samsung's convertible wireless charging stand is one of the best designed wireless pads you can buy. Priced at $60 and available in black or tan color options, you'll see Fast Charge speeds with your Samsung phone whether you have the pad laying horizontally or propped up at an angle.
Best for multiple devices
Samsung Wireless Charging Duo
The latest wireless charging pad from Samsung, launched alongside the Note 9, is this stylish wireless charger that lets you charge two phones, or your Note 9 and a Samsung smartwatch — specifically the Gear S3, Gear Sport, or Galaxy Watch. Built with 7.5W Fast Charge Technology, you'll be able to charge your Samsung devices faster than ever.
Stylish value
iON Wireless Mini Fast Charger Qi Charging Pad
The latest charging pad from iOttie is this Qi-compatible product with wireless Fast Charging up to 10W for the fastest wireless charging speeds for your phone. Featuring a really nice fabric finish that's available in Charcoal Black, Ruby Red, Ash Grey, and Ivory White, This is a wireless charger you'll be happy to show off in your office or living room.
Still great
Samsung Wireless Charging Pad
If you're not sold on spending over $50 for a wireless charger, Samsung still sells its first-gen model. Retailing for just $19, the wireless charging pad offers 10W fast charge and LED indicators to indicate whether the device is charging. You also get Samsung's fast charge wall plug bundled in the box.
Fast charge for less
RAVPower 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad
RAVPower's 10W wireless charger is Qi certified and is able to charge the Note 9 at up to 10W provided you connect it to the wall with a 15W charger. It has an LED indicator at the front to highlight the charge status, and at $14 is a bargain.
Great budget pick
Anker Qi-Certified Wireless Charger
Our most budget-conscious pick on the list spares no quality or features. Anker, a well-known brand, offers a 7.5W Qi wireless charger that is extremely thin and low-profile with a larger charging coil that dissipates the heat over a wide surface area.
If you're interested in charging your Note 9 wirelessly, the best option is Samsung's $52 Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad. The charging mat provides versatility and looks great while doing so. But if you don't want to shell out that much for a wireless charger, then the $19 Samsung Wireless Charging Pad is also just as good.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.